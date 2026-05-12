ESPN College GameDay returns to Austin for Week 2 vs. Ohio State, game times announced for OSU and Texas A&M

College GameDay is returning to the Forty Acres for Texas’ Week 2 matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

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ESPN College GameDay will be back on the Forty Acres week 2 vs. Ohio State 🤘 pic.twitter.com/1guli6KONE — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) May 12, 2026

The Longhorns also announced their first two set kickoff times for the 2026 season, with both the Ohio State game and the Lone Star Showdown against Texas A&M kicking off at 6:30 at night.

🚨 Game time announcements 🚨



Texas vs. Ohio State

Sat Sept. 12 • 6:30 PM CT on ABC



Cotton Holdings Lone Star Showdown

Fri Nov. 27 • 6:30 PM CT on ABC pic.twitter.com/E6Um6bGT5P — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) May 12, 2026

Two night games for the Horns, one under the bright lights in Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium with College GameDay kicking us off, and one in Kyle Field for the third modern installment of the Lone Star Showdown. We have a feeling that will get some looks from the GameDay crew, as well.

Texas and Ohio State are set for Saturday, Sept. 12, in Austin for Week 2 of the college football season, while the Lone Star Shodown is still set for the Friday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 27. Both games will be available on ABC and the ESPN family of networks.

Texas last hosted ESPN’s flagship pregame program in 2024, when the Georgia Bulldogs came to town in a top-five matchup of the eventual SEC Championship game opponents. Texas lost that game 30-15.

The Longhorns have been around the crew since, travelling to Texas A&M in the final regular season week of 2024, as well as when the Buckeyes hosted the Longhorns last year in Week 1.

It’s only fitting that ESPN will be in town for this year’s matchup, expected to be one of the most-viewed games of the entire season for two likely preseason top-five teams.

But history hasn’t been on Texas’ side with College GameDay in Austin, at least under head coach Steve Sarkisian.

The Longhorns are 0-3 since 2021 when GameDay has come to town, losing two games in 2022 to Alabama and TCU, and the Georgia game in 2024. This will be GameDay’s fourth appearance in Austin, and 11th overall for Texas under Sarkisian.

The Horns will look to turn their fortunes this season against the Buckeyes, marking the first full season without legendary coach and analyst Lee Corso on the show.

ESPN recently announced that College GameDay will be in Baton Rouge the week before, kicking off the season with Clemson @ LSU.