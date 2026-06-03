ESPN's college baseball A-team will be in Austin for the super regional vs. Oregon

The Austin super regional featuring the 11-seed Oregon Ducks and the 6-seed Texas Longhorns is one of two round of 16 matchups pitting national seeds against each other, with the other being 3-seed Georgia versus 14-seed Mississippi State. With two national brands set to battle for a spot in the College World Series, ESPN will send its top college baseball crew to call the game on primetime on the main ESPN channel.

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The #RoadToOmaha charges on ⚾️



16 teams. 8 Super Regionals. 1 destination: Omaha, Neb.



June 5-8, catch every pitch of the '26 @NCAABaseball Super Regionals across ESPN networks



Details: https://t.co/m6C21h5giq pic.twitter.com/lOkwiYLvwt — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) June 3, 2026

ESPN will send Karl Ravech, Chris Burke, and Kyle Peterson to Austin to be in the booth when the Longhorns battle the Ducks. Game one is Saturday at 7 p.m., game two is Sunday at 8 p.m., and game three’s start time and TV station is yet to be determined.

When you hear the voices of Peterson, Burke, and Ravech calling game, it lets you know your team is in the college baseball postseason.

Ravech has long been one of ESPN’s primary baseball voices, hosting SportsCenter and Baseball Tonight before becoming the voice of Sunday Night Baseball from 2022 to 2025. He has been the voice of the College World Series for ESPN since 2011.

Burke played baseball at Tennessee and led the Vols to the 2001 College World Series, earning SEC player of the year honors along the way. Burke had a six-year MLB career with the Houston Astros, the Arizona Diamondbacks, and the San Diego Padres. He hit one of the most important home runs in Astros history in 2005 when his 18th inning homer helped Houston defeat the Atlanta Braves and advance to the NLCS. He has been with ESPN since 2012 and often appears on the SEC Network’ baseball coverage.

Peterson, who played at Stanford and led the Cardinal to Omaha twice, played off and on with the Milwaukee Brewers for two seasons. He joined ESPN in 2003 and has been a mainstay in the network’s college baseball coverage for over two decades.

With Omaha right around the corner, ESPN is sending the lead crew to one of the biggest brands in college baseball.