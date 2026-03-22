Everything Dailyn Swain and Matas Vokietatis said after Round of 32 win against Gonzaga

Here’s everything Texas forward Dailyn Swain and center Matas Vokietatis said after the Longhorns’ second-round win over Gonzaga in the NCAA Tournament, 74-68.

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Q. Coach Miller has a long history of a lot of tournaments success, when you guys got the bid, got into the First Four, what were your conversations in the locker room with him and without him about why you believed he could get you back to the Tournament and maybe make a run?

DAILYN SWAIN: To start with without him, like I said a few days ago, we had a players-only meeting, and we just talked about that we just needed a chance. We didn’t end the regular season the way we wanted to. But we never gave up on each other and that grew us closer.

We all took a different approach. We all stepped up our play, as you can see a more balanced attack. In this post-season I feel like everybody stepping up to the plate. And he also gave us that confidence, like it’s a new beginning, kind of gave us that spirit that energy, and I think that we’re using it very well.

Q. Matas, you went against Graham Ike, one of the best players, post players in the country and it was definitely looked like a battle in the post. But you come out with 17 points and a game-high nine rebounds, what was it like and how were you able to be so effective going such a talented guy on both sides of the ball?

MATAS VOKIETAITIS: First of all, I don’t really care who I’m playing against. I’m just trying to play hard, confident. For my eyes, I’m the best big man in the country. So that’s the key to play like that.

SEAN MILLER: Did you hear what he said? He said in his eyes he wants to be the best big guy in the country. Right?

MATAS VOKIETAITIS: Yes.

DAILYN SWAIN: That’s right.

SEAN MILLER: And he’s really, he’s really done an amazing job here.