Everything Dailyn Swain, Jordan Pope, and Tramon Mark said ahead of Texas' matchup with Gonzaga

Here’s everything Dailyn Swain, Jordan Pope, and Tramon Mark said ahead of Texas’ NCAA Tournament game with Gonzaga.

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Q. Tramon and Jordan, could you talk about what is special about Dailyn’s play-making ability. Jordan, he found you on a cross-court pass in the corner. What just makes that part of his game special?

JORDAN POPE: Just a player of his caliber and talents that draw so much attention with him getting downhill and scoring drives for himself. I think it opens up a lot of opportunities for his teammates. With a big-time player like he is, being able to have that vision to find open guys whenever defenses do collapse just goes to show his skill set and his willingness to pass, unselfishness, to make the right play, do whatever the team needs to win.

For sure it means a lot that he’s able to make those type of plays.

TRAMON MARK: Piggybacking off what Jordan said, first of all, he’s a great scorer. When you add that in with his play making, he’s unstoppable. He’s able to get real deep in the paint, be able to play up to, make a shot or make a pass like he did to Jordan Pope last night for a clutch three ball. Plays like that that we need and he’s going to continue to make for us.

Q. Dailyn, I’m sure you guys have been scouting Graham Ike. What challenge does he present to your defense?

DAILYN SWAIN: He’s a huge force down low. Great post scorer. He can also shoot it a little bit. He’s a big challenge for us, especially with our big mantra trying to keep out of foul trouble.

They’re also a well-rounded team. Our scout has definitely focused on him, but they have a lot of great talents, as well.

I think our game plan will work as long as we follow it, yeah.

Q. When you have looked at the film from the First Four and last night, what has changed with the defense for you? Has it been the physicality, the communication?

JORDAN POPE: Aside from desperation from not wanting to go home, I think just our discipline, our playing really, really hard with a lot of effort compared to a couple games in the past. Making sure we’re all on the same page, we’re all connected on one string, whether that be we’re in gaps, in the right coverage, executing coach’s game plan.

I think in the last few games we did a good job displaying that. I think if we keep doing that, it’s really tough to beat our team in any game if we’re able to execute like that on defense.

TRAMON MARK: Yeah, definitely our effort and execution. I would say our defensive principles, they’ve stayed the same. It’s just like Jordan said, the fact of not wanting to go home, wanting to keep playing, keep this thing going. Definitely our effort and execution has been taken to another level.

DAILYN SWAIN: Yeah, I would pretty much say the same. It’s really been our attention to detail with the scouts following personnel. Exactly like they said, just that desperation of not wanting to go home, I think it just makes us that much more locked in.

Q. We haven’t really heard you talk about John Clark this season because he’s been redshirting. What have you seen from him in practice? What can he bring to the game next season?

JORDAN POPE: He has a big personality. Fun guy to be around. From the moment he steps foot on campus to now, he’s had tremendous growth. He’s gotten a lot better, especially going against Matas and Nic and obviously Lassina all year, has definitely elevated his game. We’ve been able to see that in practice. I know the world hasn’t probably really been able to see or know what his skill is. He’s gotten a lot better.

I think his future will be bright if he sticks to it, for sure.

DAILYN SWAIN: I would say the same. I think he has a really mature approach. Obviously it’s not traditional to come to college and redshirt your first year. That’s not in everyone’s plans all the time. I think he’s took it very well. He’s taken this year to learn a lot from guys like Matas in practice.

He’s just a really fun guy to be around. He’s never down, always happy, bringing energy to the gym. I think he has a lot of potential. He’s super athletic, high motor. When it’s his time to shine, he’ll definitely step into it.

Q. Are you familiar with the number 11 seeds history in the recent NCAA tournament? Two of them have made the Final Four in the last half a decade. Do you follow that?

TRAMON MARK: Don’t jinx us (smiling).

JORDAN POPE: I mean, I pay a little bit of attention, but not too much. It’s March. If the right team starts clicking at the right moment, anything can happen. Any team can win; any team can lose. That’s what March Madness is about. It’s who is the better team that day of the game, not necessarily who has been better all season.

Like I said, that’s what March is all about. Don’t jinx us.

DAILYN SWAIN: We all say the same thing, the seed is just a number next to your name on the scorebook. It’s just about who is the better team that night.

Q. Not too often, especially in college, do you play three games in the span of a week. Has there been any special preparation in recovery that have been different?

TRAMON MARK: I think our staff has been doing, like, a great job of keeping us healthy all season, especially around this time of the year. We’ve been doing a great job.

But I think as a group, as players, we haven’t really been thinking about it. We’re just going out there, playing as hard as we can. We could have played today if we had to. It’s just what we have to do. It’s just about us getting better and us just going out there and competing.

DAILYN SWAIN: I would say pretty much the same thing. I don’t know if it’s our first time doing that this season. I know we’ve played a similar schedule, maybe three games in eight days, maybe seven, I’m not sure.

Like we always say, we’re very grateful to be in this position to be student-athletes in college, get to play these big schedules, have access to all the recovery things that we have, all the travel.

We look at it more of a blessing than a disadvantage, honestly.

JORDAN POPE: Yeah, the same thing that they both said. Our team does a great job in keeping us hydrated, feeding us, recovery, massages, treatments, things of that nature, to help our bodies be able to maintain this level of competition.

But yeah, I mean, we played in Maui three games in three days. There might have been one stretch during conference where we maybe played three games or so in a week, week and a half.

No, we’re built for it. We’re all high- level, high competitive players. Couldn’t ask for nothing better, to be honest, so yeah.

Q. Yesterday obviously the BYU faithful were loud. It almost felt like an away game for you guys. Gonzaga is probably similar. Does it affect the prep for you guys at all knowing you’re going back to back and probably be kind of like the de facto away team?

DAILYN SWAIN: Not really. I think this team kind of enjoys being the underdog in terms of, like, fan attendance honestly. We like road games. We like that chippy environment, hostile environment. Even yesterday with the fans, when we came out, kind of they said, Texas men’s basketball wasn’t as loud as the BYU roar. I think it’s just added motivation. We kind of enjoy that.

TRAMON MARK: Like, like Swain said, we play some of our best basketball on the road. It’s just like another game for us really. We’re just coming out there, no matter how many fans we have, no matter how many fans they have. As players, that’s not really what we’re worried about. We’re just worried about getting a win.

JORDAN POPE: Yeah, since I’ve been in college, I’ve probably enjoyed road games or like road games a lot more for reasons like just being able to shut up the crowd, going to someone else’s arena and get a big W.

For tomorrow’s game, it probably will be like a road game with all the fans from Spokane, I’m assuming, which will be fun. It’s an environment we all want to play for and in. Let’s see what happens.

DAILYN SWAIN: If I can say another thing. No matter where we play at, we always hear some Texas fans, for sure, whether that’s family or just people who show up. We’re super grateful for that. That definitely doesn’t go underappreciated at all.

Q. Jordan, the other day you said that you were excited to show a lot of the Beaver fans that might be watching how far you’ve come since you played in Corvallis. Obviously your role on this team is a lot different. In your own words, how would you describe the strides you made over the last couple of years?

JORDAN POPE: They’ve been huge. I’ve been able to grow my game in many ways that I’m not sure I could have if I would have been in different situations and whatnot.

All the Beaver people, Oregon State, that was part of my journey. I was thankful for that. I don’t think I would be at the University of Texas without them.

To be able to see my game elevated and transformed to where I was two, three years ago, it’s been something special to watch. Given some of the big games and moments I’ve had, been able to be a part of, it means a lot. I’m not done elevating. I think there’s a lot more for myself to get to. I’m looking forward to it.