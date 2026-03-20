Everything Dailyn Swain, Tramon Mark, and Matas Vokietaitis said after Round of 64 win against BYU

Here’s everything Dailyn Swain, Tramon Mark, and Matas Vokietaitis said after the Longhorns’ first-round win over BYU in the NCAA Tournament, 79-71.

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Q. Matas, you had a monster game. How did you feel about playing through all that contact? They let a lot go. Were you agonizing over the missed free throws?

MATAS VOKIETAITIS: I mean, I love play physical with a lot of contact. That’s what I like to do.

Talking about free throws… I don’t know what to say. Just need to work more on that and improve. That’s on me (smiling).

Q. (Microphone was not working, asked about his late free throw struggles.)

MATAS VOKIETAITIS: I mean, I’m usually making free throws. I never miss that much. Maybe today was a bad day and I didn’t do good, so… I just need to work more on that, and that’s it.

Q. Dailyn, could you take us through that play where you found Jordan Pope on the other side of the court, he hit that three. Also talk about the resiliency of your group.

DAILYN SWAIN: That play, we drew up a backdoor for Cam Heide. They defended it well. I tried to get downhill. I knew the defense would collapse on me because I score well in the paint. I saw him in the corner, jumped up, made the pass. We all know how good of a shooter Jordan is. I felt like that was a great play for us. He knocked it down. That’s what he does in big-time moments.

To our resiliency, like Coach Miller said, we didn’t end the season how we wanted to. We never folded, never gave up on each other. I think it made us closer. We kind of had a players-only little meeting. I felt that built our chemistry and that’s what is making us a pretty dangerous team right now.

Q. We made a lot about the fact you didn’t get a lot of sleep the other night. How much do you think it helped that you had a game and you were ready to play?

TRAMON MARK: I mean, we were fired up no matter what the circumstances were. We came out here to win. That’s exactly what we did. We didn’t get much sleep, but we got enough sleep to win the game, and that’s all that matters (smiling).

Q. Tramon, how comfortable are you getting with these last-minute heroics, sinking the four free throws? How do you explain a career-high four blocks?

SEAN MILLER: Wow (smiling).

TRAMON MARK: Just going out there playing hard, playing my heart out. Just like my team was doing, playing our heart out. The four blocks just came. That’s what happens when you play hard. The last-second shots that I get, I feel comfortable with ’em. They’re going in, so… That’s all I can say (smiling).

Q. Tramon, going back to the four blocks, two of those were against AJ. Did you take that matchup personally? How have you leaned on your previous experience going back to Houston in March Madness to help you find success?

TRAMON MARK: Yeah, me and Dailyn were kind of switching on and off Dybantsa. When I got my turn on him, I took it personally, just like I take any other matchup. I executed some stops on him. Of course, he’s a great player so he’s going to score some buckets. The stops I got, I felt good about it. It helped our team win, yeah.

I’m having a great March Madness experience. This is my best one for me. This team is great. I love this team. We’re doing it in a very fun fashion. So I’m just happy that we can keep this thing going. We’re going to try to get another win.

Q. I know this was a neutral site game, but it felt like all of Provo ended up in Portland. In a way did it almost feel like a road win with how loud the BYU crowd was throughout the game?

DAILYN SWAIN: I would say so for sure. We kind of knew that coming out for the warm-ups. We saw a lot of blue in the stands. Coach Miller mentioned it a little bit before the game.

Being an underdog in terms of attendance of your fans, it adds an extra chip on your shoulder. We were already motivated to come out and win this game. When we seen how many of their fans showed up, how they had the crowd on their side, I think it was just some added motivation, and we handled it well.