Everything Jim Schlossnagle said ahead of his return to Texas A&M this weekend

Here’s everything Texas head coach Jim Schlossnagle said ahead of the Texas vs Texas A&M series.

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Q: Are you nervous about this series?

Schlossnagle: Excited. Actually, super excited. Looking forward to another awesome weekend in the SEC, great rivalry, honored to be a part of it. Looking forward to seeing some former players who I’ve heard from, and some very close friends that I made over there. Honestly, really looking forward to it.

Q: How do you expect to be received?

JS: I can’t control the fans. The 12th man is awesome. I mean, I’ve said that ever since I had a chance to experience it. I actually experienced it at TCU. They’re awesome. They’re passionate for their team, and they’re super consistent and very, very loyal, and I don’t expect anything less than that over the course of the weekend. There’s fans over there that are still very, very good friends, that I’m looking forward to seeing, and they’re going to root for their team too. So I’m not making anything bigger than what it is for us in terms of a baseball series.

Q: Have you talked to the team about not making it bigger than the storylines?

JS: Yeah, I talked to them briefly about it yesterday. Number one, it’s an honor to be a part of this rivalry, whether you’re a coach or a player, and something you’ll look back on as a player here or player there, over the course of, you know, the rest of your life. You know, playing games like this, series like this, you know, they can be as life memories. More so than maybe being a major league player, when you talk to guys that have had a chance to do that. So that’s one thing I said. Then certainly, you know, there’s going to be a lot said about all the peripheral stuff, but the game is about the players. You know, it’s about the Aggie players, and it’s about our players. And, you know, fans can make it more than that, and that’s okay. That’s what fans do, and that’s fine. There’s story lines in every game and in all the games we play, but again, it’s if we win a game, it’s one win. If we lose a game, it’s one loss. And it’s not anything more than that, but it is special. You can’t look away from that to be a part of an awesome rivalry, especially this time of year in college baseball, right smack dab in the middle of the season, great for our sport.”

Q: Is there any part of you, as the adult here, that wishes you could shield the players from all of this?

JS: I don’t want anybody to get hurt or have anything weird happen. I mean, we got beer dumped on us in Auburn, so, you know, that’s part of this league. And I said to coach Thompson man, you know, you have a real fan base when they start dumping beer on the other team, Auburn has taken a step up in that, at least in baseball, but you know, I think it’s also part of the experience, man, it just is. And, you know, if you play for the Red Sox and you play in Yankee Stadium, it’s probably not going to go well. If you’re a Red Sox fan. I’ve been a Red Sox fan sitting in the bleachers of old Yankee Stadium, and had to endure that with a Red Sox hat on. I wouldn’t advise it, but, you know, I’ve experienced it at 14 years old. So these are all great life experiences. And at the end of the day, it’s an intense rivalry. And part of being a player, part of being a competitive athlete, is knowing how to stay focused in the moment and stay present and use our mental game, use our mental skills that we practice every day. And they’re certainly going to be put to the test. I mean, this will be the loudest place we play, at least in the regular season, all year, for sure. And so it is a great opportunity for us, and it’s a great opportunity for their team as well.

Q: How do you balance the idea of nameless, faceless opponents as well as the hype of the Texas A&M matchup?

JS: I mean, I think you can do both. I think standard not a scoreboard, you know, faceless opponent, all those things, but you can still appreciate it leading up to it, before and after the game, you know that kind of thing. But in the game, you can’t do that. You just can’t. And if you do, you’re going to, you’re not going to play well. And so if we do, if we try to play those games or get in that mindset, then we won’t play well. And so the team that stays in the middle, the team that handles their breathing, that can try to handle their heart rate, is the team that will have the best chance of winning.

Q: Is there a degree of excitement bringing your team into this environment?

JS: That’s part of the league. This one’s certainly special because it’s so close and so historic. But you also get that when you go LSU. You get that when you go to a packed Mississippi State, you know? But this one’s obviously different just because of how close the schools are. Again, this is all preparation. It’s all preparation for whatever this team has at the end of the season, if we have a postseason, and if we have to go on the road for something or play in another tough environment, then we’ve already been in the toughest one.

Q: Do you sit around and visually picture what is going to happen on the field?

JS: We use visualization all the time. Your mind can’t differentiate between what you physically experience and what you vividly imagine, like it really can’t. You can get your heart rate up that way. So whether it be shadowing on the mounds, pitchers you’l see that do that, whether it be mental at bats Adrian (Rodriguez), every time (Temo) Becerra comes up, though he’s been hurt, he takes mental at bats in the dugout. He’s trying to put himself in that space so you can, at least when you get there, you can at least feel like you’ve been there before. It’s never the same as actually being there. But you can practice your breath and your focal point and your routine so that you can try to make it as normal as possible.

Q: What do you see with their order?

JS: It’s consistent through the order. What’s impressive is not the homers, and they have so much power, especially Sorrell and Grahovic and Hacopien and the freshman Wilson, but it’s the walks and strikeouts. You know, I thought ours was pretty good, theirs is better. And to do that with two freshmen on the left side of the infield, Kellner and Partida, like those guys are superstar players to be, not that they aren’t already are, but they are when guys can control the strike zone, use the whole field to hit. Duer, who started out at TCU, I think right as I was leaving, we committed him to go to TCU. He uses the whole field. He’s kind of a contacting guy that hit the ball in the ballpark, but there’s just a lot of variety of hitters that you have to deal with, and I think I don’t know how much, I don’t get on social media much, but they’re catching the ball actually didn’t play great defense, and their fielding % is .982 so yeah, they’re certainly Omaha caliber on that side of the ball.”

Q: How did you learn about peripheral stuff in baseball?

JS: When I was an assistant coach at Tulane, in the early 90s, I started studying a guy named Ken Ravizza, who, along with a guy named Harvey Dorfman, is the godfather of the mental game of baseball. I was reading his books all the time, and then tried to teach it to our pitchers at Tulane when I was the pitching coach, and then I was head coach at UNLV. And then when I got to TCU, I tried to get Ken Ravizza to come in. He was too expensive for us at the time, so we ended up with a grad student by the name of Brian King, who we’ve been working with for now 20 years. He’s evolved into maybe the most popular guy in that area, in baseball specifically. So I just, I’m just a big believer in it. You cannot control your performance unless you’re in control. Unless you’re in control of yourself, which every game challenges that way. I mean, we can be here on a Tuesday night on a cold day with nobody in the ballpark, and that’s a big challenge. Playing at Blue Bell park on a Friday night in a Texas A&M game. That’s a really big challenge too, to manage your heart rate and be consistent with your routine. So I believe that is the secret sauce to our program. It’s been that way now for over 20 years, because if you’re not in control of yourself, it doesn’t matter what your swing is, it doesn’t matter what your pitches are, you’re sped up. And we’ve all been around, heard athletes talk about, wow, he’s able to slow the game down. That’s what it is. It’s not the game. It’s being able to slow their heart rate down so they can play the game.

Q: How valuable is Casey Borba’s defense?

JS: Incredible. Really proud of the work he put in this past summer with his body and with his agility. He really invested in his body. We’re going to ask more players to do that more often, versus going off and playing. And you saw that last weekend in South Carolina. You saw it Tuesday night, and it’s gonna be interesting to see when A Rod’s back, what choices we make to see what gives us our best offense, what gives us maybe our best defense, because he certainly has shown the capability to do both on both sides of the field. Gonna play a big role this weekend too, with their right handed hitters. When they pull it, if they hit it on the ground, it’s hit pretty darn hard. Every now and then they’ll top one, which means you got to come get the ball playing on dirt and grass. So it’s going to be, to me, an underlying storyline is going to be how we play defense on the left side of the field.

Q: Has Anthony Pack’s success at cleanup been because of the change in order, or consistency at the plate.

JS: I believe he’s just staying consistent with his approach at the plate, using the whole field. I don’t think he’s any different over there. We put him there simply because we’re trying to get the best hitters up the most. I didn’t have any conversation with him beforehand, just wrote him in the lineup. And so, you know, we like guys there, that when you have enough on base, guys ahead of them, which we do, I think then they come up a lot with runners on base, and a lot of times runners on base with two outs. So a swing and miss guy in the four hole isn’t as valuable to me, personally, as a coach, as there is a guy who can put the ball in play, get some hits, you know, that kind of thing, the power is not a requirement in four hole.

Q: Will you stick with Ashton Larson at 1B?

JS: Great question. Haven’t decided yet. Want to see him field balls over there tonight and tomorrow. Want to see who else is available to play. But it could happen.

Q: Their top two pitchers have struggled a lot in conference play, do you think you have a big edge in pitching?

JS: I think we’ve pitched really well compared to anybody in the conference, but I coached Shane Sdao and Weston Moss. I mean, those guys, especially Shane, I mean, what a savage competitor he is. And I know I very much know his love for Texas A&M and the opposite of that for the University of Texas. I know exactly how he feels about that. And so I love him as a competitor. I love him as a young man. So I don’t care what his numbers are; I know he will be ready to pitch. Aiden Sims, Coach Earley recruited as well, very, very talented, and I think Weston, from what I’ve heard, I think they didn’t annoucne yet, so obviously they’re going to put Weston in the bullpen, and where he pitched awesome for us back into the season in the Omaha team in 24 and so probably when they have a chance to get him in the game, to win the game, whether it be in middle relief or later. I guess that’s what they’re trying to do. Freshcorn is good. Darden has been successful for them. So, you know, their offense is so good that, you know, I’m sure they, with all the injuries, they’re trying to figure a way to just keep the team down enough because they’re scoring so many runs.

Q: What do you say to fans who make this more about you than the ball game.

JS: There’s nothing I can say. I can’t control that. Again, they’re passionate in their love for their team, love for the school, love for the 12th man. Like I was a part of that for three years, and loved it, to be honest with you, you know, and tried to bring more of that to the baseball experience. Playing the spirit of Aggieland in the third inning was something we did, and that’s an incredible experience to be a part of. So there’s nothing I can say to them other than, you know, I look forward to seeing them, and I know that they’re gonna be ready to go, regardless of when we play the game.

Q: Do you keep the rotation the same?

JS: Yes

Q: How is Michael Winter doing, and what are the confidence levels in your bullpen.

JS: Michael’s in a good spot. He’ll be available this weekend. Would like to find the right time to use him, but he threw in the game out here on Tuesday, and looked great. So Michael will be available. And yeah, the bullpen, yeah, those guys, the games, you know, we didn’t play great offense, and so the games were super close, except for the first one. And so we had a lot of leverage moments in those last two games. And being able to use Burns, Leffew, Crossland then Cozart, you know, kind of picking and choosing our moments, whether they be in the fourth or fifth inning, where they be in the ninth inning, you know, gives us some options. So it’s kind of just kind of make sure we know how we use them, we’re only halfway through. Just got to manage that part of it. That’s the only thing that you know. There’s going to be days where they don’t execute a pitch, and it doesn’t work out. But that’s okay. It’s more about having them super strong in the back half of the year.

Q: How do you make sure your team locks in in these close games on the road?

JS: I think it was three one run games, every time they had two guys on base, every single game when the game ended, so I don’t worry about that. We’ve been in those scenarios. We practice that stuff. That’s where a mental game comes into play. And I also understand that, you know, nobody’s perfect, you know, and we’re playing a really good team. So more often than not, I’ll take our chances with good pitchers, but preferably, you know, play some good offense. Maybe be able to not have them be that way. But more than likely, all these games will be, you know, tight.

Q: Does Adrian Rodriguez have slight chance to be available?

JS: I’ll find out later. He got stitches out this morning. I think he’ll be available to help us in some way. I don’t know if that’ll be with the bat just yet. And we gotta, you know, that’s another example. We can’t make this more than it is from that standpoint, too. We gotta be able to look up here in about four weeks, three or four weeks, and say, Wow, Adrian Rodriguez now looks like himself, plus he’s bigger, stronger, and now he’s, you know, driving the baseball, hitting his doubles, getting his homers, because there’s power in there. We saw that last year, until he got hurt. So if we can keep everybody healthy and get A Rod back full strength, now our offense and our defense, we’re a way better team, and that’s the goal, to be our best team here at the end of the season.

Q: Is Ethan Mendoza like Shane Sdao in his intensity in rivalries like this?

JS: Yeah, ironically, when I first coached against Ethan his freshman year was in Arlington, and he had a couple hits against us when he was at Arizona State, and he hit a double down the left field line, and looked to the dugout and, like, did two thumbs down, and I didn’t know him, but I was like, ‘Really, what was that about? I don’t even know you,’ but I guess he didn’t like the Aggies. But you have to ask him, yeah, I don’t, I don’t really talk to the guys about those kinds of things. I know they’re loathe for Texas, and I’m sure guys feel differently about the other schools. And since I’ve been in Texas, it’s A&M isobviously a rivalry, but so is Arkansas and Oklahoma to the football fans, right? I mean, last year, when we went to Arkansas, I’ve never experienced that level of hatred. That was insane. I’m sure this will be close to that or in the ballpark, but that was 14,000 of them.