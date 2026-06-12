Everything Jim Schlossnagle said ahead of the College World Series

With Texas in Omaha, getting ready for the College World Series, head coach Jim Schlossnagle got the chance to address the media ahead of the big weekend.

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THE MODERATOR: We’re joined by Texas coach Jim Schlossnagle and student-athletes Luke Harrison and Carson Tinney.

JIM SCHLOSSNAGLE: On behalf of the University of Texas, we’re super excited to be here in Omaha for the 39th trip for our program. Congratulations to the seven other teams, especially to our SEC brethren, and personally from me, congratulations to West Virginia. I’m from Western Maryland, and Randy Mazey is a very dear friend and former assistant coach and former coaching staff member of mine that has done such an amazing job of building that program, and Coach Sabins kind of keep pushing it forward. Excited for the Mountaineers but even more so for our team and our players to get here and play, and we’re just fired up for Saturday night.

Q. Last time you were in Omaha coaching the College World Series, you were wearing a different color. You look great in burnt orange, I must say. But just a statement on overall this season? Because you did have to go back to College Station; now you’re here in the College World Series. And I assume you’ve mentioned in previous press conferences that you come to Texas to win the College World Series, to win a national championship. What has been the statement that you’ve been telling the group of guys this week now that you’re here?

JIM SCHLOSSNAGLE: I mean, we planned on winning the national championship at TCU and A&M, too. It just didn’t work out. Certainly at Texas, the fact that this is the 39th trip, the expectation — it’s a bad season if you don’t finish it in Omaha. And certainly they’ve won six national titles, and we continue to win national titles in different sports. Just won back-to-back in softball. So the standard is very high amongst all of our head coaches. I certainly know what the assignment is.

The message to our team is we’re prepared. The question about the SEC teams, I mean, we’re certainly — we haven’t played Georgia this year. They’ve proved themselves to be the best team in our league throughout the stretch of the season, including the conference tournament. Wow, what an accomplishment for them to do that.

So they’re certainly on a heater. But it’s never about the best team. It’s only about the team that plays the best. If it were about the best teams, over the course of a season, UCLA and Georgia Tech would be here. But baseball happens, unfortunately, or fortunately for West Virginia and Troy and everybody else.

So long story short is you just have to play well, and you have to be able to handle all the distractions and everything that comes with Omaha, which is mostly all great. But it’s not necessarily always conducive to winning baseball if you’re not focused on the task at hand when the time is called for.

So we’re excited to be here. Excited to represent Texas, and we know the assignment.

Q. Jim, I’ll ask you what I asked Luke, have you seen a scarier lineup? And is this going to be a game for exit velocity freaks and launch angle freaks?

JIM SCHLOSSNAGLE: I mean, it’s going to be a great game for baseball fans, that’s for sure. Joey Volchko is a good pitcher. Dylan Volantis is a good pitcher. Just usually in baseball, just when you think it’s going to go one way, it goes the opposite, like we’ll see.

I will say the times in which I’ve been here, I don’t remember a north wind. I don’t remember a north wind blowing dead out like it is today and like it’s supposed to on Saturday. So that should be interesting.

But we haven’t played them. But I certainly studied their team. They have a great team. They do an awesome job of signing super physical players, experienced players, especially in the portal. And Wes and his staff do an incredible job of coaching the hitters. And they have a definite style of play. And I think the key is more than likely they’re going to hit some homers. The question is how many guys are on base.

If you get caught up in being afraid to throw the ball in the strike zone, then there’s going to be too many ducks on the pond, or dogs on the pond, and those homers really stretch the lead. And oh, by the way, we can hit some homers, too. We don’t hit maybe as many as them, but we hit our share. So it should be a great ball game and super entertaining.

Q. You touched on it a little bit there, but I guess I’m just curious, you have a starter in Dylan who is obviously elite at keeping the ball on the ground. And you have a lineup that really lifts the ball. When you have that kind of stylistic clash, what kind of decides it, usually, in your experience, which way it leans?

JIM SCHLOSSNAGLE: Yeah, I think just the execution of the pitches. You know I think if Dylan executes his pitches, more often than not then the chances are in our favor. That doesn’t mean they can’t hit a — he can execute a really good pitch, and it can be lifted out of the ballpark, especially the way the wind’s blowing. But if he doesn’t, then he’ll get banged around. The same thing on the other end.

So it’s just a matter of the two-out hitting, and I think if you start thinking about those things, you make it more than actual baseball, which is pitching, defense, and timely hitting. And so we can’t get caught up in anything other than that. It’s just throwing strikes and playing good catch.

Q. You talked about defense. How does the team look so far in y’all’s one practice and walk-through, and y’all obviously have some practice tomorrow on a dirt field?

JIM SCHLOSSNAGLE: We only get 50 minutes out there. They don’t let you be out there with cleats. So the infielders are on skates trying to get used to the field.

We’ll go to the grass and dirt field tomorrow and get as many ground balls as we possibly can. And I think we get some maybe before the game. I’m not sure. But it’s still baseball. And we’ll have to make the routine plays, and Pendergrass and Robbins and Pack, there’s a lot of outfield to cover out there. I’m glad Dariyan is healthy to help us cover the field here in Omaha.

Q. Like I said or mentioned to Luke, you said in the SEC Tournament press conference that you’re going to throw guys in various different roles. How much of that is you leaned on his experienced leadership or left-handed match-ups against some left-handed bats?

JIM SCHLOSSNAGLE: It was some of the match-ups and maybe analytics, but it was more about the person. In those moments, especially in the regional and then in the super regional, when we had to get the big out, I think the bases were loaded in a 7-to-1 game. And he got the last out, right, of the regional against Santa Barbara, against the center fielder, Rowan Kelly. Really good player.

So that’s why we did what we did in the conference tournament. I think that was a horrific taste for us, to have to go there and play one game and lose.

But at the same time we had a purpose to what we were doing, and then it showed up positively in the regional, super regional, especially Oregon’s really good. I mean, they’re certainly deserving to be here and a very SEC-like team. So it was very good experience for Luke.

And we’ll have to win these games one at a time, and for the most part, anybody and everybody’s available to pitch, and to try to stay out of the losers’ bracket.

Q. Noticed you had been checking your phone maybe a few times before practice. Can you just speak to the challenge of maybe recruiting the transfer portal during all this?

JIM SCHLOSSNAGLE: Yeah, I mean, it is what it is. I mean, I think when you’re here, you’re trying to keep up with everybody else who is at home. And if you’re a team at home like we were last year, you’re trying to get as many knocked down as you can before the teams from Omaha get home. It’s certainly a challenge. I think that’s the case in other sports.

I think — I’m on the board of the ABCA, and I know there’s going to be conversation this weekend and moving forward about where do we put the transfer portal, what does that window look like? Should it be after Omaha? Is that the best thing for all the teams? Is it the best thing for the student-athletes? There’s no easy answer for any of those things. I saw Wes checking his phone, too, by the way.

But, yeah, in this league, like, we all recruit, for the most part, the same players. So everybody’s going to get their fair share, I guess, but it’s definitely really competitive. We have Zoom calls scheduled when we’re not playing, and that’s just part of it.

Q. About Carson and Daniel, what you’ve seen from Carson, is that the guy you thought or knew you were going to get? Has he even exceeded your expectations?

JIM SCHLOSSNAGLE: Daniel played last year. I actually got to shake his hand earlier when we were doing the media stuff, and very impressive young man, good eye contact. Good handshake. And we had just a real brief conversation.

But he certainly had an amazing season and very deserving of the Golden Spikes award or whatever he’s going to win moving forward.

But Tinney has been incredible. You never really know till you coach them. He’s caught really well. He’s gotten better as both a defensive and offensive player, but where he’s really grown is a leader on our team. And he takes a lot of pride in playing at Texas. That’s no disrespect to Notre Dame, but he really loves being a Longhorn. And that means a lot at Texas, as you know, specifically.

And he started the season trying to live up to some expectation and put a lot of extra pressure on himself. And I think once he finally found his own voice, his voice within the team and the confidence from his teammates, then he kind of relaxed and now we’re seeing the best version of him.

Q. Back-to-back freshmen pitchers of the year with Dylan Volantis in relief and this year it’s Sam Cozart. Can you detail Cozart? Just because I know, first off, he’s a massive freshman and second off, I know he comes from a big-time baseball family.

JIM SCHLOSSNAGLE: He does. It starts with his parents. He’s got incredible parents, not just because they’re baseball people, but faith is a big part of their life. And Sam really portrays that and lives that out in his everyday life, which is super impressive.

He’s matured beyond his years. He’s already a leader within the program, not just the team. When guys like Luke and Ruger and Max and probably Burns and those guys move on, whether it be pro ball or graduation, Sam’s going to be right there in the middle of leading our team, not just our pitchers, but our team. He’s that kind of human being.

And he’s really done a great job. Max has obviously done an awesome job with him. But as I say always, the best players I’ve ever coached have the perfect combination of confidence and humility. He’s confident that he can do the job and throw the ball in the strike zone, but he’s humble enough to be coached and humble enough to know that he doesn’t know everything, so he’s constantly searching for ways to get better.

And we’ve got to keep him healthy and get those guys back here next year, and got a chance to be a pretty cool 1-2 punch in the weekend rotation, because he’s certainly going to be a starting pitcher for us as he did to start this year.

Q. I know you’ve kind of alluded to maybe some stuff going on in the bullpen health-wise. Do you have a full complement down there? Are you working minus some guys right now?

JIM SCHLOSSNAGLE: Other than Grubbs, we’re in a really good spot. I think a few guys were just a little sore that thankfully we didn’t have to go to a third game against Oregon. But everybody’s had a really good week, Crossland, he wasn’t banged up, but he threw really, really well this week. So we’re super excited about getting him out there. Leffew is in a good spot. So we’re excited.

Q. What kind of impact can the running game have in stolen bases, situational stuff in a game like this between the two teams that are seemingly pretty evenly matched?

JIM SCHLOSSNAGLE: I mean, one thing I’m super proud of is I guess the stat that came out this week that we’re the first Power 4 school in BBCOR era to have 100 stolen bases and 100 homers. I mean, that’s awesome. I mean, I think if I’m an offensive player, I would want to play in that offense to be — even a guy like Tinney has double-digit stolen bases.

And so I think our goal is to be able to play any brand of baseball, regardless of the conditions, and if the wind’s blowing in and you can’t hit a homer, then you’ve got to be able to score runs in some form or fashion. If the wind’s blowing out or you’re in a smaller park where you get one right, then we can swing. We’re not going to hit as many homers as Georgia. They’re not going to steal as many bases as us.

I think both teams are really good defensive teams. Neither team uses the bunt too much. You know, I know Branch will a few times. But you can’t bunt it over the fence, I don’t think. So we’ll probably let them have those, unless it’s a certain situation.

But I mean, regarding our team, I mean, we want to be an all-encompassing offense every year, and I think those are the ones that are the toughest to prepare for. So if they give us something, we’ll take it.

Q. Adrian Rodriguez really transformed his body in the offseason, switched positions from third base to shortstop, has a huge super regional for you guys. Can you talk about his impact on this year’s team?

JIM SCHLOSSNAGLE: Well, he’s the most courageous player that I’ve ever coached because he’s been dealing with a hand issue since last year at Missouri. We thought we had it fixed. It’s better, but it’s still not 100 percent to the point where he can switch hit and be fully who he is.

And so hopefully this summer we can get that figured out. Because he’s a 12-15 homer player, and I don’t know if we’d catch Georgia. But we would have more. And that takes a lot for a player who takes a lot of pride in his total game to kind of not lower expectation but adjust the expectation and become a different kind of player when he needs to be.

It’s going to be really good for his long-term benefit as a player into professional baseball because he’s learned that he doesn’t need a thousand swings to be ready to hit. He’s that good. He can take 10 swings before the game and go out and be left on left against a great player and a great pitcher and use the whole field to hit. He certainly has played good defense for us. He’s got a chance to be an iconic player in the history of Texas baseball, certainly if we were to win this thing, or next year. But I love his spirit.

His parents, we think the world of him. He’s turned himself into a good shortstop.