Everything Jim Schlossnagle said following Texas' dominant 14-2 win over Alabama

Here’s everything Texas head coach Jim Schlossnagle said in his postgame press conference after winning his first College World Series game at Texas.

OPENING STATEMENT:

JIM SCHLOSSNAGLE: First of all, congratulations to University of Alabama on an awesome season. Big fan of Coach Vaughn and what he’s done with the program and their great year.

Super fired up about our win. Obviously, I thought Ruger did a nice job working around some deep counts and a little bit of traffic. And then obviously the two-out hitting, we got some balls bounced our way in the first innings with those balls down the line. And I think we scored eight outs with two runs, I think, over the course of the game.

And obviously Adrian was awesome. Happy for him considering all the things he’s been through this year. Fired up to be able to continue to play.

Q. Coach, seemed like every time Alabama got a little bit of momentum, Ruger was able to shut that down right away. Could you speak a little bit about how it is to have that kind of guy up on the mound for you in this kind of a game?

JIM SCHLOSSNAGLE: We knew we had a chance to have a decent season at the end of the season last year when we were able to get Ruger and Luke and Max Grubbs back. And that was just a huge thing in today’s college baseball. You can’t coach birthdays. And a lot of the older teams are the ones that seem to be successful.

Ruger has had a great season for us and he was excited to pitch. He created some traffic for himself. They really battled. Lemm had an awesome at-bat at one point in the game. Ruger doesn’t really walk a lot of guys. I guess he only walked two. But there are a lot of deep counts.

We made nice plays behind them. I think the double play I think on Brady Neal, the double play was big. And then they were kind of swinging earlier in the count later in his appearance and helped him get through some innings.

Q. Zane had some success against you guys last time. The broadcast today mentioned that he was tipping his pitches. Did you guys see that as well?

JIM SCHLOSSNAGLE: They asked me about that after, but we didn’t have anything on him at all — not that I’d tell you if we did. But no, Zane’s a good pitcher. My previous stop we recruited him. He’s from Texas. I know he’s got family connections to Alabama.

I’m assuming he signs, he’s had an awesome career. He was pretty unlucky early. Some of those balls that were hit, they had a third baseman in and we hit one by him. And then A-Rod got one by the first baseman, second and third. So sometimes you’d rather be lucky than good. But today was our day. He’s a good pitcher.

Q. When it comes to a scoring decision like that triple/single, is there politicking behind the scenes by your staff to get those changed? And also J just your overall thoughts on Adrian tonight?

JIM SCHLOSSNAGLE: I mean had it not been changed by the end of the game, yeah, I certainly would have said something. I thought that was a clean triple. But I’m glad they made that change during the game.

But no, I don’t get in the middle of that unless Josh or somebody, our media relations guy, maybe he did something. But I haven’t talked to anybody about that.

Q. Those three guys that were just up, how do they epitomize the spirit of your team with what each of them has gone through in their time here?

JIM SCHLOSSNAGLE: I think the common theme among those three guys is they all wanted to be at Texas. They love being a Texas Longhorn. Mendoza, he wanted to be at Texas after ASU. Ruger, UTSA transfer, loves it, loves the school, loves the program, wanted to come back. And, of course, Adrian, he was committed to us at my previous institution and as soon as we came over, he wanted to be with us. He wanted to be at Texas.

So I think that’s the common theme. They’re certainly tough kids and competitive and they love being Longhorns.

Q. You obviously have a very fun-loving team and fun-having team. The double celebration is certainly unique and everybody in that dugout is doing it, along with the guy on base paths. Are you just hoping and praying that nobody is throwing their shoulder out of socket here?

JIM SCHLOSSNAGLE: Apparently Mendoza did. I don’t get in the middle of that stuff. I just prefer is to play good, clean professional baseball. But part of college baseball is enthusiasm. As long as it’s not directed at the other team, that’s cool.

But yeah, we want these guys to have fun. A confident player that’s playing with freedom and joy is a scary player, and that’s the best version we can have right now.

Q. I couldn’t help but notice all the three guys you brought have kind of — they’ve been hurt at some point. You’ve kind of hinted at some other stuff. What element has toughness played in getting your team to where it is right now?

JIM SCHLOSSNAGLE: Gotta give our training staff credit, for sure, and the strength and conditioning, and the kids themselves.

But I think anybody that plays this deep into a season — i don’t know, maybe Georgia’s perfectly healthy, I don’t know. But most teams by now, you’re pretty banged up, and everybody’s dealing with something. The best you’re ever going to feel is the best game of the season pretty much. And from that point forward, most of the time it’s downhill.

But one saying we have in our program is, if you have to feel good to play well, then don’t even play, because that’s rarely going to happen. And so I’m really proud of our team for showing that grit.

Q. Was this exactly the kind of game you would have drawn up to help you all get past Georgia and get your confidence going? And second, what the heck are you feeding A-Rod?

JIM SCHLOSSNAGLE: Yeah, he just had the same breakfast I had this morning. But A-Rod’s a good player. A-Rod would be a mid .300s, a high .300s, double-digit homer, 15-homer player. He’s a potential first-rounder. Hopefully this summer we can get him fully healthy. But he’s a great player.

And in terms of the type of game, just a win. I would have liked for Ruger to be a little more efficient, but you have to respect Alabama, too.

And so yeah, we’ll take it. He’s certainly not having to use Luke or a Sam or Burns or Crossland. Really excited about Brody Walls, though. Brody Walls is in a good place right now.