Everything Jordan Pope, Dailyn Swain and Tramon Mark said after close loss to Purdue in Sweet Sixteen

Here is everything the trio of Longhorns said after the loss to Purdue in the NCAA Tournament.

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Q. Jordan, we talked yesterday, but what did it mean to, like Coach said, be able to fight through this injury, come out there, have the performance you did and play in front of friends and family here in San Jose?

JORDAN POPE: It meant a lot. A moment that I’m sure I’ll remember for the rest of my life, something that’s a lot bigger than myself and my play. Just being able to go out there and fight and battle with my teammates, my coaching staff, and just give it my best and live with the results, and that’s what we did tonight.

We played really hard, played to the best of our capabilities, and we came up short, but this is something I’ll remember regardless of the outcome given Sweet 16, the way we played, family and friends in the crowd. I couldn’t have asked for anything better, and I’m just proud of myself, proud of my teammates for having my back.

Q. Jordan, was there any question that you were going to play in this game, and physically how did your ankle feel throughout the night?

JORDAN POPE: It was definitely up in the air. I think I can clear the air now. Five minutes left against Gonzaga, I broke my foot, a complete break, so it was definitely tough.

I’m not sure a lot of guys would have went out there and played, but credit to my training staff, Warren and our doctor. They did a lot of work the last, whatever, four days, 24/7, giving me treatment. Just giving me a chance really to be questionable for the game. So just credit to those guys that got me ready. Thankfully I was able to go out there and play.

I felt good somehow. Yeah, I mean, I had a lot of fun. I thank the Lord that I was able to get through that.

Q. Jordan, following up on that, how difficult of a decision was that? Were you worried about re-injuring it or injuring it more? It seems like it’s risky.

JORDAN POPE: After conversations with the doctor, I couldn’t break it any more, so there wasn’t much of a high risk in terms of the actual injury. Obviously you could hurt other things, but I had nothing to lose. It was the Sweet 16. I’m back home in front of my family. I’m playing for my teammates, my coaches. I’ll never have this opportunity again. I couldn’t let that pass.

I think I would have regretted that a lot if I would have. Thankfully, like I said, I was able to get out there and give ourselves a chance to make an Elite Eight.

Q. Tramon, you could tell that injury bothered you. How much pain were you in, and how much were you able to play through? Seemingly it just didn’t look like you were injured the rest of the game.

TRAMON MARK: Just being a competitor. You know, just being a competitor. I wanted to play and wanted to advance with my teammates. I wanted to keep this thing going. I wanted to have another practice, film session, all that type of stuff that we get to do if we would have won.

But, yeah, just being a competitor. I was on a hobbled ankle, but I’m just thankful that I was still able to go out there and produce and do things for my team and give us a chance to win. That’s all I can ask for.

Q. Dailyn, prior to that last sequence, you were the guy in the building who had the big-time moment with the and-one late. Can you walk us through what you were seeing on that drive, and ultimately what got you guys from a tough position into a tie game?

DAILYN SWAIN: I mean, we were down three points. Coach said we needed a quick two. We ran a play we always run, just trying to get downhill, be aggressive, and he fouled me. I made the shot, made the free-throw, and really just trying to finish the game and send it into overtime, maybe get a stop.

But, yeah, just trying to do what I can to contribute to a win.

Q. Jordan, I’m just curious, I don’t know how much you can reveal, but when you say a complete break, like, how did they even get your foot so you could run around and do all that stuff?

JORDAN POPE: It was a lot of icing, a lot of, you know, bone therapy. You know, things just to keep the swelling down, because it was going to hurt. I mean, it was a break. There was no fixing that, but just being able to get the swelling down, which will help ease the pain a bit and just make it tolerable.

Like I said, our staff was able to do that. Did a great job, unbelievable job. Somehow I was able to get out there and play. Again, I’m thankful. I couldn’t have asked for a better team, staff to have my back and to trust me and to make sure I’m good to go.