Everything Jordan Pope, Dailyn Swain, and Tramon Mark said before the First Four

Jordan Pope, Dailyn Swain, and Tramon Mark were available to the media in Dayton on Monday ahead of Texas’ First Four matchup with NC State. Here’s what the three Longhorns at the podium had to say.

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Q. Just wanted to ask you guys being here, second straight year in the First Four, last year Dailyn obviously with Xavier, how different does it feel to be here with that year of experience under your belt?

DAILYN SWAIN: It’s a great feeling. Coach Miller talked about familiarity, like playing here before. I played here in high school. This is probably my fifth or sixth time playing here. I’m from Ohio, so I know how it feels. So I’m trying to get these guys to understand that feeling, and it’s a great opportunity.

JORDAN POPE: Yeah, it’s just a great opportunity ahead of us. Playing here last year, obviously we were on the losing end of that. It wasn’t nice. Having that underneath my belt and just understanding the stakes and what we’re playing for and how big and meaningful it is, just keeping that in mind. But it’s a great opportunity.

TRAMON MARK: Yeah, like Jordan said, it’s a great opportunity for us. Just want to come out there and play as hard as we can, together as we can. Just do anything we can to get the win and move on and keep this dream alive for us going forward.

Q. Dailyn, you talked about trying to get them to understand the feeling. What is the feel of playing here?

DAILYN SWAIN: Obviously it’s not the first day of the March Madness, of the tournament, when you’re in the last four teams in, but it’s still the same opportunity. You have to take that, stay hungry, stay together.

Obviously it’s not the most traditional route to get to the tournament or what you’d think of, but like I said, it’s the same opportunity for us, and we have to attack that and keep our dream alive.

Q. How does this arena compare to some of the other places you’ve played across the country?

DAILYN SWAIN: It’s a great arena, great atmosphere. They have really good fans. Ohio is a basketball state to me so I know there will be a lot of fans here who enjoy college basketball. But we’ve played in plenty of different venues from Maui in a high school or D-II gym to places like Rupp Arena to Moody Center. It stacks up pretty well against everywhere we’ve been.

Q. Jordan, is it strange in sort of the situation last year and then now being back, with Dailyn on your side, have you guys joked about that?

JORDAN POPE: Yeah, we’ve kind of joked about that all year so it’s kind of ironic and weird that we’re back here, a little déjà-vu feeling. But I’m glad to have Dailyn and Coach Miller on my side this time, and I think it’ll play out a lot better than it did last year for me.

DAILYN SWAIN: For sure. It’s definitely a full circle moment a little bit. My first few days at Texas, I kind of joked with them about how we beat them, and now we’re teammates. And I never let them forget. I remind them probably once a week. It’s definitely a funny feeling, but like he said, I think it’ll be a better result for the Longhorns this time.

Q. Going back to Maui against this NC State team, one of your more productive games of your career, seven three-pointers in that game, what was working for you that game that you’re hoping to be able to transition over to this tournament?

JORDAN POPE: In that game, we knew the way they played defense, they were going to be really gapped up and kind of force players into the drive and kick. We knew that going into it. So just staying prepared, staying ready, and trusting my teammates and myself to make the right plays, the right passes. That’s what happened.

I got a lot of good looks from three. Like you said, I made seven. I’m sure this time around they’ll probably make some adjustments towards myself and other guys that played that game from three. So I’ve just got to be able to counter that and find other ways to impact the game. But that’s what I seen that game.

Feb 21, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Tramon Mark (12) protects the ball from Georgia Bulldogs center Somto Cyril (2) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Q. Tramon, looking at the squad, when Texas is playing at its best, what are the Longhorns doing in finding success?

TRAMON MARK: I think when we’re at our best, we’re getting stops and getting down running on the break, scoring easy buckets from two, getting wide open looks from three, just stuff like that. All five guys are engaged on the offensive end and defensive end. We’re just playing really well. That’s what I think.

Q. Follow-up question there, currently kind of in a little bit of a funk coming home. What are some of the things that you guys are looking to change and trying to change that L into a W?

TRAMON MARK: I think just playing harder. Just playing as hard as we can, as fast as we can, being under control, just stuff like that, giving all our effort. I think that’s when we’re at our best.

Q. What has Coach Miller brought in his first year there?

JORDAN POPE: I’d say his intensity, his emphasis on all the little things. Some nights we’re not going to be playing our best offensively or making shots, so what are doing to impact the game. Every day in practice since he’s gotten there, just emphasizing our effort level, what we’re doing on defense, our deflections, which is kind of a measurement of how hard we’re playing, getting kills, getting stops that will open up other things throughout the game.

So since day one emphasizing all the little things that matter, that help lead or build to a winning culture, winning team, winning program. And we’ve had our moments, so just acknowledging that and trusting that, but that’s something that I’ve seen since day one.

TRAMON MARK: Coach Miller, very intense, very detailed. He makes us understand the little details we need to do in the game that are going to help us win. It’s just our job to go out there and execute them, and that’s what we’re going to try to do tomorrow. We just have to execute, get the 50/50 balls and just do stuff like that to win the game.

Q. For Jordan and Dailyn, I spoke with Chendall in the locker room, and he said he addressed the team yesterday. What was his message to you guys and what was the reaction when you guys learned that you did make the NCAA Tournament?

DAILYN SWAIN: Really just trying to breathe new life into it. Obviously like he said, we’re coming off a funk a little bit and trying to bounce back from that. And being in the tournament is a new opportunity. We can’t dwell on the last few losses that we’ve taken. We’re just trying to have a little bit of a new feeling and a better team morale, and I think that’s the main message, honestly.

JORDAN POPE: Just to soak in the moment, take advantage. The last couple days have been not ideal given the circumstances, and we put ourselves in that position, so hearing our name called was a big sigh of relief. But like Dailyn said, going into this game, everything we did in the past, good or bad, doesn’t matter. It’s a fresh start, quote-unquote, and something to keep the season going.

It’s a win or go home, and none of us want our season to end, so just hearing our name called was a relief and we’re thankful to be in this position. A lot of teams aren’t in this position. So just being thankful and just trying to seize the moment, and that’s what we’re looking to do tomorrow.

Q. Tramon, having faced NC State before, does it give you guys any bit of insight or has that matchup been so long ago it’s almost two different teams?

TRAMON MARK: I would say it’s two different teams. They’re probably going to do something way different than what we did the first game. Probably not be in the gaps as much, stuff like that. But we’ll see.

Q. When Sean spoke to us yesterday, he said there was a little bit of a lag between you guys losing to Oklahoma and starting the SEC tournament as far as you guys being able to flip the page on that. Do you feel you guys have adequately flipped the page from losing to Ole Miss to now?

JORDAN POPE: I think so, and in perspective, everything that happened in conference in the SEC tournament is behind us now. So just looking to turn the page, and this is new life. So there’s no reason to dwell on the last two games like we did from Oklahoma going into Ole Miss.

I think this is a completely different opportunity, and we also had a couple days in between to really separate the two. Unlike the Oklahoma loss, right after we lost that game, it was right on a plane to Nashville to see Ole Miss, and we were never able to separate the two. But that’s on us. We have to be able to move from game to game, and I think we’ll do a good job here tomorrow in terms of separating that.

Dailyn Swain (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)

Q. Dailyn, for you, have you given any consideration to what your future may hold beyond the end of this year as far as the NBA?

DAILYN SWAIN: No, sir. Really I’m just focused on finishing the season as good as we can as a team, playing as hard as I can for my seniors and all the guys who won’t be able to play anymore, and trying to make a deep run for Coach Miller in his first year at Texas and letting the country know how good of a coach he is. That’s the main thing, really.

Q. Is it hard to stay consistent as much as you guys are traveling and changing scenarios, and what do you guys do on an everyday basis to maintain some of that consistency in your preparation?

DAILYN SWAIN: I would say being consistent in our habits, whether that’s warming up, same shooting drills, same defensive drills. Honestly, just trying to be familiar with everything we do, whether we’re in a different state or at a different school.

But I wouldn’t say it’s hard. We knew what we signed up for being college basketball players. It’s kind of something you dream of as a kid, being able to get on a plane and fly to places like Athens, Georgia to play at Georgia and then to fly home to play at the Moody Center. Travelling isn’t an excuse for us, I think it’s more of a privilege. So we have to be as consistent as we can.

TRAMON MARK: Yeah, I wouldn’t say it’s hard for us. Like Dailyn said, we signed up for this, so we’re prepared for anything we have to do, whether that’s warming up, shooting, just getting our bodies loose, ready to go for anything. We’ve got to do it with our practice, just stuff like that. We’re always ready to go, no matter what time it is. Travelling and stuff, that takes a toll on you, but we signed up for it.

JORDAN POPE: Like both of them said, it’s nothing new or that weighs too much on us. For me personally, I’ve been travelling and going state to state since I was a sophomore in high school, so it was something I was able to see before I got to college. And then in college, I’m an older guy, so I can’t really use flights or travelling as something that’s taxing for me.

We’re all creatures of habit, so what we do in our daily routine on the court off the court, treatment, our diet, our sleep patterns, everything, all that goes into it. So I think if you’re consistent with that, over time, the flights and all that, that won’t bother you at all. We’re pretty lucky and privileged in the resources we have in today’s game.

Q. Outside of playing in the NCAA tournament, which all of you have been able to do, Jordan, what’s your favorite March Madness moment as a fan?

JORDAN POPE: That’s a good question. So many. My mind is going blank. I guess just seeing some of the Cinderella stories, the underdogs do the impossible. For me personally, I’ve been an underdog most of my life, so seeing things like that happen, it’s pretty surreal. That magical feeling that happens in March. Now that I’m in position to be in March Madness, that’s something I kind of want to get a feeling hands-on for myself and for my teammates.

Yeah, just stories like that, just feeling that magic that can take place in March.

DAILYN SWAIN: I would say for me, seeing FDU beat Purdue as the No. 1 seed. I don’t know if Cam Heide would like that answer. But it going down in Columbus, Ohio and then having a Columbus kid in Sean Moore, a kid I saw him play in high school when I was younger. It kind of inspired me.

Like he said, I’ve been an underdog as well for a long part of my life, so seeing that kind of lights that flame inside you that you can accomplish a lot of things in March.

TRAMON MARK: I can’t really think of one right now, but just seeing teams that the media doesn’t think would make a deep run in the tournament or fans don’t think would make a deep run in the tournament go really deep, and you see how really connected they are as a team at the end of the year. It’s just good to see teams like that.

Q. With all the moving parts and preparation and goings and comings, how are you able to handle your academics?

TRAMON MARK: I mean, I handle my academics well. I got all online classes, so I handle it pretty well, just doing what I’ve got to do.

DAILYN SWAIN: I would say the same thing. I have more online classes than in person. But we get a lot of help from our academic advisors and assistant coaches, constantly reminding us that we’re student-athletes, as well. So whether that’s doing homework on the plane or on the bus, we get done what we have to get done.

JORDAN POPE: Me three, I guess. We have a lot of help in our support system with our academic counselors, advisors. They’re on us a lot. So whether that’s working ahead when we’re in town in Austin, making sure we get our work done, talking to our professors and things like that to make sure we’re staying ahead of the curve when we travel. So I think we’re in a good place and we have a lot of help to make sure we handle business.

Q. Dailyn, you’re a Columbus kid so it’s kind of a homecoming for you. Just the thoughts and feelings of being back here in Ohio and if you have any family or friends that are going to come up and make the trip?

DAILYN SWAIN: Yeah, for sure, a lot of my family that in Columbus will make the trip down here — family, former coaches. I was just telling these guys when we got off the bus about my experiences here. I lost in the Final Four two years in a row here, and really the only good feeling I have is when we beat Texas here last year. So I’m trying to hold on to that as much as I can.

I think it’ll be a great moment for my family to come see me now that I’m in Austin. But they can come see me here, as well.