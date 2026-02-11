Everything we learned from Texas Baseball's preseason media availability

With Texas Baseball’s season beginning on Friday afternoon against UC Davis, the Longhorns stepped in front of the cameras and answered some questions about the team for the final time this offseason.

Inside Texas learned a lot about the roster, especially with how the rotation and order would look.

There had been some speculation on the way this team would line up heading into the year, especially with who would begin the weekend rotation.

We knew that Luke Harrison was a set-in-stone starter, but we were awaiting the announcement that Dylan Volantis would be a starter. As the offseason waned on, we heard a new name making its way through the ranks of the staff that might make for an unexpected headline.

That turned out to be true, as Texas head coach Jim Schlossnagle announced his weekend rotation.

Friday: Ruger Riojas

Saturday: Luke Harrison

Sunday: Dylan Volantis

Riojas would not have been the favorite to win the job after the end of 2025, when he ended the season with a 5.61 era. A lot of that had to do with his illness, which lost him 20-25 pounds, and took a lot off his fastball.

Schlossnagle clearly has belief in Riojas, and there was not a single player he had more praise for during his interview.

“I think a lot of things went into it. I think number one, the way Ruger’s pitched, he’s just really been outstanding. He’s physically in a much different space than what he was last year. Gained some really good weight over the summers, significantly stronger,” Schlossnagle said. “I loved his experience. He’s been in that role for us. You know, when (Jared)Spencer went down last year, he had to step right in. It was his first Friday night start. Did a really nice job. Had a stretch where he was good and a stretch where it wasn’t that great, came back and threw well at the end, but he’s, you know, he’s earned it. It’s more about a statement of him than anybody else. The other guys have pitched well, too. But right now, that’s what we’re gonna start.”

Schlossnagle said that this is the way the rotation will work for the first month or so to see how they do. Jason Flores and Sam Cozart were the two names he mentioned as next-in-line to start, a big endorsement for the sophomore and freshman.

Another name Texas fans are going to love to hear Schlossnagle focused on is Jonah Williams.

We weren’t prepared for the amount of praise Schlossnagle had for the football-baseball hybrid athlete. It was almost unprompted at times when Schloss would add in a positive note.

“When he’s in the building, we’re a different team.”

“It’s definitely the swag, but he’s so much more than that. He is a million percent about the team.”

Were among the many things he had to say.

That started with a conversation about the right field spot, which is probably the most up-in-the-air position on the team. From the way Schlossnagle spoke, it seems like it’s Williams’ spot to lose, though there’s obviously going to be some caution taken with his health.

That means that your starting outfield is likely:

LF: Ashton Larson

CF: Aiden Robbins

RF: Jonah Williams

With Anthony Pack heavily involved in the rotation, but I expect we see a lot of different looks in the OF early in the non-conference schedule. I wouldn’t right any of these spots in yet.

Additionally, Schlossnagle confirmed Adrian Rodriguez will start at shortstop.

“He’s the day one shortstop, unless something happens between now and Friday,” Schlossnagle said. “I think what Adrian is learning is that he’s such a good player, he just needs the right amount of work to be ready to play. And he’s learning that. Young players learn that sometimes they think, ‘if I do 10 reps, if they tell me 10 reps is good, then 210 must be better’, and 210 usually is not better. I would rather have to pull a player back than have to jumpstart them. Those guys aren’t any fun, but Adrian’s a guy we have to say. ‘You know, that’s enough.”

Rodriguez’s hard work is something that led to his original injury last year, a bone dislocation in his left hand that required two staples in his hand.

Rodriguez claims to have lost around 15-20 pounds this offseason, an effort to increase his defensive ability at shortstop. He’s worked a lot with Troy Tulowitzki, a former all-star MLB shortstop in his own right, and Temo Becerra, a veteran transfer whose started many games at shortstop for Stanford.

That likely means Becerra is at third base, with Ethan Mendoza, Casey Borba and Carson Tinney making up the infield.

Schloss didn’t name an exact order, but he did make an interesting note about his best hitters.

He knows that Robbins, Tinney and Rodriguez will be in the top four in the order, and that Ethan Mendoza will likely join him too. No specific order of batting has been made yet. But he also had this interesting note to add.

“You know, when Jonah (Williams) is going well, he brings a mentality that’s so cool, you know, and it kind of sets a tone,” Schlossnagle said. “And so I’m not sure we’re ready to go there yet, but when he’s healthy and in the right space, he brings something to table that not many of our players bring.”

There’s a lot of reason to be excited about Williams and Riojas, specifically. We entered the Disch today expecting to hear good things about Tinney, Rodriguez, Robbins, Harrison and Volantis, as well as Texas’ top-of-the-line relievers. But we left with the most confidence being sent towards two X-Factors of the team, guys who can make or break a title run.

Other miscellaneous notes include praise for the freshman trio of Cozart, Brett Crossland and Michael Winter. We see them getting a lot of action early.

Ethan Mendoza has added 20 pounds of weight, mostly in muscle, and seems to be in great shape.

Riojas throws eight pitches from two different arm slots.

Thomas Burns is adding a splitter to his repertoire, replacing his changeup to align his arm slot better.

Backup C Andrew Ermis is a player to look out for, according to Rodriguez.

Tinney seems to have a fantastic relationship with the staff already, especially with Riojas.

Texas has had a lot of players who have since gone pro around the program this offseason.

And, lastly, Burns and Riojas mentioned a lot of nicknames for the Texas pitching staff, but none stuck more than the ‘hitmen’ in the bullpen. Pitching Coach Max Weiner always has something up his sleeve in the offseason to get these guys’ mentalities right.

There’s a lot of confidence from this group, specifically from the pitching staff. I think they believe that they are going to go out and dominate this year. The Riojas news is fantastic, as it shows that not only does the team have star power we can project early on, but players are developing tremendously in the offseason.

First pitch for Friday’s game is at 6:30. We’ll see you at the Disch!