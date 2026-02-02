Facilities should be a hot topic during Chris Del Conte's town hall

Texas athletics director Chris Del Conte will host his annual town hall this Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Touchdown Club at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The event will be streamed on Longhorn Network, and facilities are sure to be a significant topic of conversation.

The facility project at the front of most Longhorns’ fans minds is the new football practice facility. Located at East 20th Street and San Jacinto Boulevard, the new facility will replace the 20-something year old Bubble and give the football program a practice home that doesn’t necessitate the use of school busses to start a workout.

The new facility, which will feature an indoor practice field, is expected to offer the Longhorn football program the chance to make Campbell-Williams Field a natural grace surface. In the past, Del Conte has said the decision for natural versus artificial has a significant amount of nuance.

That’s not the only major facility project for the Longhorns.

In December, Texas announced it issued a request for proposal to “seek private developer(s) to plan, design, construct, equip, finance and operate a small multipurpose public arena to serve as the competition home for the Longhorns’ four-time National Champion Women’s Volleyball and an adjacent student-athlete housing facility, with minimal financial outlay from the University.”

A mini-Moody, more or less.

Jerritt Elliott’s volleyball program has called Gregory Gym home for most of its history. The nearly-100 year old building that has been updated at regular intervals has a capacity of 4,000 for volleyball. The arena Texas is interested in building north of East MLK Jr. Boulevard between Robert Dedman Dr. and Interstate 35 aims to hold 6,000 people.

That area is currently home to the practice facility for the men’s and women’s basketball programs and the rowing program, plus some cooling stations.

Volleyball currently practices in a facility located in the north end zone of Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

“This is a critical step for the future of Texas Volleyball and our student-athletes’ housing experience,” Del Conte said in December. “It is about creating an experience that our student-athletes, coaches and passionate fans will be proud of in the heart of a district built for elite talent and entertainment.”

What else could Del Conte mention on Wednesday?

Sticking with football, Texas began construction on midfield suites called Bellmont Legends, which will be located where the current press box is on the eighth floor of Bellmont Hall. Texas is moving the press box to edifices near the flag poles in the south end of the stadium.

Texas is also in the process of remodeling Bellmont Hall.

Last year, Del Conte said “after we get done with the indoor and we complete that particular project, we need to look at softball and we need to look at baseball.” Both the baseball and softball programs have new practice facilities, but McCombs Field has not seen many updates since it opened. The Disch hasn’t changed significantly in 20 years.

When it comes to natural grass at UFCU Disch-Falk Field, Del Conte has repeatedly said the playing surface is something he will talk to the coaches about to determine their preference. Disch-Falk Field has never had a natural playing surface, so irrigation and other necessities for a grass field are not currently installed and would have to be added to Texas baseball’s home.

Del Conte also said last year that his goal and his dream is to get the soccer program out of Mike A. Meyers Stadium. He said that last year in response to a question about the future of the Denius Fields, which Texas football will leave once the practice facility is complete.

Del Conte may bring up finances considering he said in 2025 that the school owed $17 million in debt for the demolished Cooley Center and $30 million for mid-2000s upgrades to Disch-Falk Field. In recent years, the Longhorns have either raised most of the needed money before breaking ground or set up a deal with an operator like what’s currently in place for the Moody Center.

Of course, the town hall will also likely discuss ticket prices, House settlement intricacies, and the athletic department’s vision for the future. But facilities should hold a prominent place on Wednesday as the Longhorns build on the 40 Acres.