Film Room: How Cam Coleman fared against Georgia's defense and what it tells us about his Texas potential

Film Room: How Cam Coleman fared against Georgia's defense and what it tells us about his Texas potentialby: Joe Cook1 hour agojosephcook89Read In AppGeorgia Bulldogs defensive back Ellis Robinson IV (1) breaks up a pass intended for Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) as Auburn Tigers take on Georgia Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025 -- © Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn ImagesCam Coleman was targeted 11 times versus Georgia in 2025. Here's what we learned about Coleman and the Bulldogs from those pass attempts.