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Film Room: How Cam Coleman fared against Georgia's defense and what it tells us about his Texas potential

Joe Cookby: Joe Cook1 hour agojosephcook89
Untitled design - 2026-05-13T123301.361
Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Ellis Robinson IV (1) breaks up a pass intended for Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) as Auburn Tigers take on Georgia Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025 -- © Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cam Coleman was targeted 11 times versus Georgia in 2025. Here's what we learned about Coleman and the Bulldogs from those pass attempts.

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