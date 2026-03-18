Film Room: Tramon Mark sends Texas into real March Madness with two clutch shots

Film Room: Tramon Mark sends Texas into real March Madness with two clutch shotsby: Joe Cook2 hours agojosephcook89Read In AppMar 17, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Tramon Mark (12) shoots the ball over NC State Wolfpack forward Darrion Williams (1) in the second half during a first four game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn ImagesHere's how Tramon Mark was set up for his two clutch shots in Texas' 68-66 win over NC State.