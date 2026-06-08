First-pitch time announced for Texas' opening round game at the College World Series

The Texas Longhorns are in the College World Series for the 39th time and will battle SEC regular season and tournament champion Georgia in each team’s first game in Omaha. The first-pitch time and TV partner was announced for that game on Monday.

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Texas and Georgia will battle at 7 p.m. Central on ESPN on Saturday, June 13.

No. 6 overall seed Texas swept through the regional and super regional rounds to reach Omaha for the first time under second-year head coach Jim Schlossnagle. The Longhorns defeated Holy Cross, Tarleton State, and UC Santa Barbara to win the Austin regional then defeated No. 11 overall seed Oregon 11-3 and 6-5 to make it to the College World Series. The Longhorns head north looking for their seventh national championship and the program’s first since 2005.

Georgia, who earned the No. 3 overall seed, Powered past Long Island once and Liberty twice to win the Athens regional. The Bulldogs then prevailed in two slugfests with No. 14 overall seed Mississippi State to reach the CWS for the first time since 2008 and the seventh time in program history.

According to BetMGM, Georgia and North Carolina have the best odds to win the 2026 national championship at +275. Texas is right behind them at +300.

Other teams that have punched their tickets to Omaha include West Virginia, Troy, North Carolina, Alabama, and Ole Miss. Kansas and Oklahoma play Monday morning in a continuation of a weather delayed game two. The Sooners lead that series 1-0.

The 2026 College World Series will take place in Omaha, Neb. from June 12 to June 21 or 22. It is a double-elimination format with four teams on each side of the bracket. The two teams that reach the finals will then play a best-of-three championship series.