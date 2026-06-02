First-pitch times, TV partners announced for the Austin super regional versus Oregon

The NCAA tournament has 16 teams remaining, and the super regional round is set to take place June 5th through the 8th. The No. 6 seed Texas Longhorns are set to host the No. 11 seed Oregon Ducks in a three game set. Dates and first-pitch times have been announced.

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Texas won’t have to wait long for the super regionals to start. The Horns are set to kick off the three game series on Saturday, June 6 at 7 p.m. Game two is on Sunday, June 7 at 8 p.m. Both of those games will be on ESPN. If game three is necessary, it will be on Monday June 8 with first-pitch time and television partner still to be determined.

While it is possible that the weather can change from current predictions, there unfortunately appears to be quite a bit of weather headed to Austin, Texas.

Fortunately, the rain on Saturday and Sunday appears to be focused either early in the day or later on. Those days should be manageable.

It will be interesting how the coaching staffs handle the rain, but this is a situation where having a turf field looks to be a major benefit. Bring a towel this weekend as Texas looks to advance to the College World Series.

Texas is 43-13 on the year and advanced to the super regional round by charging through the Austin regional. Texas defeated Holy Cross, Tarleton State, and UC Santa Barbara and won by enough in games one and two to not have to tax its bullpen.

Oregon is 43-16 and logged a 20-10 record in the Big 10. The Ducks defeated several old Pac-12 rivals on their way through the Eugene regional. Oregon defeated Yale, Washington State, and Oregon State to make it to the final 16.

Oregon is looking for its second College World Series appearance. Texas is looking to advance to the CWS for the 39th time.