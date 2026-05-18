Five Longhorns earn all-conference honors from the SEC
Texas put five players on the Southeastern Conference’s two all-conference squads, the league announced Monday. Outfielder Aiden Robbins, starting pitcher Dylan Volantis, and relief pitcher Sam Cozart were named to the All-SEC first team while catcher Carson Tinney and outfielder Anthony Pack Jr. were second-team selections.
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Robbins and Pack also took home individual honors. Robbins was named the league’s newcomer of the year while Pack was the freshman of the year. Pack and Cozart were both named to the freshman All-SEC team.
Robbins, a junior transfer from Seton Hall, slashed .348/.435/.697 in 2026, knocking 19 homers and tallying 53 RBI. He also stole 11 bases in 12 attempts and has an OPS of 1.132. His 70 hits lead the team.
Volantis, a sophomore who was the 2025 SEC freshman of the year and a first-team All-American last season, added back-to-back first-team All-SEC honors to his resume. This year as a starter, Volantis is 8-1 with a 2.05 ERA in 13 starts. In 74.2 innings, he’s allowed opponents to hit just .188 against him and has 105 walks to 22 strikeouts.
Cozart, a freshman from High Point (N.C.) Wesleyan Christian, has maintained a prominent role on the team since the start of the season. He is 6-0 in 20 appearances with a 1.59 ERA and a .112 batting average against. He has 66 strikeouts to 12 walks in 45.1 innings and has allowed only nine runs this year.
Pack, a freshman from Lakewood (Calif.) Millikan, has started 51 games this year. He has a .360/.479/.559 slash line with seven home runs, 45 RBI, and 67 hits. He has 20 steals in 22 attempts.
2026 SEC Baseball Awards, via press release
Player of the Year: Daniel Jackson, Georgia
Pitcher of the Year: Aidan King, Florida
Freshman of the Year: Anthony Pack Jr., Texas
Newcomer of the Year: Aiden Robbins, Texas
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Gavin Grahovac, Texas A&M
Coach of the Year: Wes Johnson, Georgia
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2026 All-SEC Baseball Team
First Team
C: Daniel Jackson, Georgia
1B: Gavin Grahovac, Texas A&M
2B: Chris Hacopian, Texas A&M
2B: Chris Rembert, Auburn
3B: Tre Phelps, Georgia
3B: Ace Reese, Mississippi State
SS: Tyler Bell, Kentucky
OF: Caden Sorrell, Texas A&M
OF: Aiden Robbins, Texas
OF: Rylan Lujo, Georgia
DH/Util: Noah Sullivan, Mississippi State
SP: Dylan Volantis, Texas
SP: Aidan King, Florida
SP: Tomas Valincius, Mississippi State
SP: Hunter Dietz, Arkansas
RP: Sam Cozart, Texas
RP: Walker Hooks, Ole Miss
RP: Clayton Freshcorn, Texas A&M
Second Team
C: Carson Tinney, Texas
1B: Will Furniss, Ole Miss
1B: Ethin Bingaman, Auburn
2B: Mike Mancini, Vanderbilt
3B: Judd Utermark, Ole Miss
SS: Kolby Branch, Georgia
SS: Steven Milam, LSU
OF: Anthony Pack Jr., Texas
OF: Derek Curiel, LSU
OF: Bryce Chance, Mississippi State
DH/Util: Brady Neal, Alabama
SP: Cade Townsend, Ole Miss
SP: Tegan Kuhns, Tennessee
SP: Jaxon Jelkin, Kentucky
SP: Tyler Fay, Alabama
RP: Jackson Sanders, Auburn
RP: Ethan McElvain, Arkansas
RP: Ben Davis, Mississippi State
2026 Freshman All-SEC Baseball Team
Anthony Pack Jr., Texas
Sam Cozart, Texas
Jorian Wilson, Texas A&M
Ethin Bingaman, Auburn
Cam Appenzeller, Tennessee
Omar Serna Jr., LSU
Jacob Parker, Mississippi State
Trent Grindlinger, Tennessee
Myles Upchurch, Alabama
Nico Partida, Texas A&M
Mason Braun, LSU
Jack Bauer, Mississippi State
2026 SEC Baseball All-Defensive Team
C: Ryder Helfrick, Arkansas
1B: Gavin Grahovac, Texas A&M
2B: Mike Mancini, Vanderbilt
3B: Eric Guevara, Auburn*
3B: Tre Phelps, Georgia*
SS: Steven Milam, LSU
OF: Caden Sorrell, Texas A&M
OF: Derek Curiel, LSU
OF: Jason Walk, Oklahoma
P: Hunter Elliott, Ole Miss