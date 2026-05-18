Five Longhorns earn all-conference honors from the SEC

Texas put five players on the Southeastern Conference’s two all-conference squads, the league announced Monday. Outfielder Aiden Robbins, starting pitcher Dylan Volantis, and relief pitcher Sam Cozart were named to the All-SEC first team while catcher Carson Tinney and outfielder Anthony Pack Jr. were second-team selections.

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Robbins and Pack also took home individual honors. Robbins was named the league’s newcomer of the year while Pack was the freshman of the year. Pack and Cozart were both named to the freshman All-SEC team.

Robbins, a junior transfer from Seton Hall, slashed .348/.435/.697 in 2026, knocking 19 homers and tallying 53 RBI. He also stole 11 bases in 12 attempts and has an OPS of 1.132. His 70 hits lead the team.

Volantis, a sophomore who was the 2025 SEC freshman of the year and a first-team All-American last season, added back-to-back first-team All-SEC honors to his resume. This year as a starter, Volantis is 8-1 with a 2.05 ERA in 13 starts. In 74.2 innings, he’s allowed opponents to hit just .188 against him and has 105 walks to 22 strikeouts.

Cozart, a freshman from High Point (N.C.) Wesleyan Christian, has maintained a prominent role on the team since the start of the season. He is 6-0 in 20 appearances with a 1.59 ERA and a .112 batting average against. He has 66 strikeouts to 12 walks in 45.1 innings and has allowed only nine runs this year.

Pack, a freshman from Lakewood (Calif.) Millikan, has started 51 games this year. He has a .360/.479/.559 slash line with seven home runs, 45 RBI, and 67 hits. He has 20 steals in 22 attempts.

Player of the Year: Daniel Jackson, Georgia

Pitcher of the Year: Aidan King, Florida

Freshman of the Year: Anthony Pack Jr., Texas

Newcomer of the Year: Aiden Robbins, Texas

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Gavin Grahovac, Texas A&M

Coach of the Year: Wes Johnson, Georgia

2026 All-SEC Baseball Team

First Team

C: Daniel Jackson, Georgia

1B: Gavin Grahovac, Texas A&M

2B: Chris Hacopian, Texas A&M

2B: Chris Rembert, Auburn

3B: Tre Phelps, Georgia

3B: Ace Reese, Mississippi State

SS: Tyler Bell, Kentucky

OF: Caden Sorrell, Texas A&M

OF: Aiden Robbins, Texas

OF: Rylan Lujo, Georgia

DH/Util: Noah Sullivan, Mississippi State

SP: Dylan Volantis, Texas

SP: Aidan King, Florida

SP: Tomas Valincius, Mississippi State

SP: Hunter Dietz, Arkansas

RP: Sam Cozart, Texas

RP: Walker Hooks, Ole Miss

RP: Clayton Freshcorn, Texas A&M

Second Team

C: Carson Tinney, Texas

1B: Will Furniss, Ole Miss

1B: Ethin Bingaman, Auburn

2B: Mike Mancini, Vanderbilt

3B: Judd Utermark, Ole Miss

SS: Kolby Branch, Georgia

SS: Steven Milam, LSU

OF: Anthony Pack Jr., Texas

OF: Derek Curiel, LSU

OF: Bryce Chance, Mississippi State

DH/Util: Brady Neal, Alabama

SP: Cade Townsend, Ole Miss

SP: Tegan Kuhns, Tennessee

SP: Jaxon Jelkin, Kentucky

SP: Tyler Fay, Alabama

RP: Jackson Sanders, Auburn

RP: Ethan McElvain, Arkansas

RP: Ben Davis, Mississippi State

2026 Freshman All-SEC Baseball Team

Anthony Pack Jr., Texas

Sam Cozart, Texas

Jorian Wilson, Texas A&M

Ethin Bingaman, Auburn

Cam Appenzeller, Tennessee

Omar Serna Jr., LSU

Jacob Parker, Mississippi State

Trent Grindlinger, Tennessee

Myles Upchurch, Alabama

Nico Partida, Texas A&M

Mason Braun, LSU

Jack Bauer, Mississippi State

2026 SEC Baseball All-Defensive Team

C: Ryder Helfrick, Arkansas

1B: Gavin Grahovac, Texas A&M

2B: Mike Mancini, Vanderbilt

3B: Eric Guevara, Auburn*

3B: Tre Phelps, Georgia*

SS: Steven Milam, LSU

OF: Caden Sorrell, Texas A&M

OF: Derek Curiel, LSU

OF: Jason Walk, Oklahoma

P: Hunter Elliott, Ole Miss