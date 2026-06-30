Five Longhorns named Walter Camp preseason All-Americans

The Texas Longhorns had five players named to the Walter Camp Football Foundation’s preseason All-America teams on Tuesday. Quarterback Arch Manning, offensive lineman Trevor Goosby, defensive lineman Colin Simmons, and linebacker Rasheem Biles were added to the first team while wide receiver Cam Coleman was placed on the second team.

Sign up for Inside Texas for $1 then get 50% off your first year!]

5⃣ Longhorns land on the Walter Camp Preseason All-America Team 🤘 @WalterCampFF pic.twitter.com/D6FwBYYl9F — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) June 30, 2026

Manning, a junior from New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman, is entering his second season as the Longhorns’ starting quarterback. In 2025, Manning started all 13 games last year and was 248-for-404 for 3163 yards and 26 touchdowns over seven interceptions. He also rushed for 10 touchdowns and had a receiving touchdown. In his career, he’s logged 50 total touchdowns and 4650 total yards.

Goosby was named to the first team’s offensive line. A junior from Melissa (Texas), Goosby started at left tackle in all 13 games last year. In 847 total snaps, he logged a Pro Football Focus offensive grade of 83.3. He was named a first-team All-SEC offensive lineman by the SEC’s coaches in 2025.

Simmons, a junior from Duncanville (Texas), was named to the first team’s defensive line. Last year, Simmons racked up 43 tackles with 15.5 for loss and a SEC-leading 12.0 sacks. Simmons was a second-team All-American last year according to the WCFF and was a first-team All-SEC selection according to the league’s coaches.

Biles, a transfer from Pitt, was a first-team selection at linebacker. Biles was second-team All-ACC in 2025 and third-team All-ACC in 2024. Last year for the Panthers, Biles tallied 101 tackles with 17.0 for loss and 4.5 sacks in 10 games. He also had two pick-sixes, four passes defended, a fumble recovery, and two forced fumbles. Biles was ranked as the No. 19 overall prospect and the No. 2 linebacker in the transfer portal in the most recent cycle.

Coleman was the only second-team selection for the Longhorns. A transfer from Auburn, Coleman was the No. 2 overall prospect and the No. 1 wide receiver in the transfer portal in the most recent cycle. Coleman was named to the 2024 SEC all-freshman team. During his two seasons at Auburn, Coleman notched 93 catches for 1306 yards and 13 touchdowns. Last year, he posted 56 catches for 708 yards and five scores.

First Team Offense

Wide Receiver: Malachi Toney (Miami), Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State)*

Malachi Toney (Miami), Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State)* Tight End: Trey’Dez Green (LSU)

Trey’Dez Green (LSU) Offensive Line: Carter Smith (Indiana)#, Trevor Goosby (Texas), Austin Siereveld (Ohio State), Anthonie Knapp (Notre Dame)

Carter Smith (Indiana)#, Trevor Goosby (Texas), Austin Siereveld (Ohio State), Anthonie Knapp (Notre Dame) Center: Kade Pieper (Iowa)

Kade Pieper (Iowa) Quarterback: Arch Manning (Texas)

Arch Manning (Texas) Running Back: Kewan Lacy (Ole Miss), Ahmad Hardy (Missouri)*

Kewan Lacy (Ole Miss), Ahmad Hardy (Missouri)* Placekicker: Tate Sandell (Oklahoma)#

First Team Defense

Defensive Line: Dylan Stewart (South Carolina), Colin Simmons (Texas), Tyrique Tucker (Indiana), Teitum Tuioti (Oregon)

Dylan Stewart (South Carolina), Colin Simmons (Texas), Tyrique Tucker (Indiana), Teitum Tuioti (Oregon) Linebacker: Xavier Atkins (Auburn), Sammy Brown (Clemson), Rasheem Biles (Texas)

Xavier Atkins (Auburn), Sammy Brown (Clemson), Rasheem Biles (Texas) Defensive Back: Kelley Jones (Mississippi State), Leonard Moore (Notre Dame)*, Brandon Finney, Jr. (Oregon), KJ Bolden (Georgia)

Kelley Jones (Mississippi State), Leonard Moore (Notre Dame)*, Brandon Finney, Jr. (Oregon), KJ Bolden (Georgia) Punter: Palmer Williams (Baylor)

Palmer Williams (Baylor) Kick Returner: Da’Realyst Clark (Kent State)

Second Team Offense

Wide Receiver: Cam Coleman (Texas), KJ Duff (Rutgers)

Cam Coleman (Texas), KJ Duff (Rutgers) Tight End: Jamari Johnson (Oregon)

Jamari Johnson (Oregon) Offensive Line: Evan Tengesdahl (Cincinnati), Wendell Moe, Jr. (Tennessee), Jordan Seaton (LSU), Andrew Sprague (Michigan)

Evan Tengesdahl (Cincinnati), Wendell Moe, Jr. (Tennessee), Jordan Seaton (LSU), Andrew Sprague (Michigan) Center: Drew Bobo (Georgia)

Drew Bobo (Georgia) Quarterback: Julian Sayin (Ohio State)#

Julian Sayin (Ohio State)# Running Back: Cam Cook (West Virginia), Caleb Hawkins (Oklahoma State)#

Cam Cook (West Virginia), Caleb Hawkins (Oklahoma State)# Placekicker: Lucas Carneiro (Ole Miss)

Second Team Defense

Defensive Line: A’Mauri Washington (Oregon), Anthony Smith (Minnesota), David Stone (Oklahoma), John Henry Daley (Michigan)#

A’Mauri Washington (Oregon), Anthony Smith (Minnesota), David Stone (Oklahoma), John Henry Daley (Michigan)# Linebacker: Rolijah Hardy (Indiana), Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asu (Notre Dame), Isaiah Jones (Indiana)

Rolijah Hardy (Indiana), Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asu (Notre Dame), Isaiah Jones (Indiana) Defensive Back: Bray Hubbard (Alabama), Ellis Robinson IV (Georgia), Marcus Ratcliffe (Texas A&M), Bryce Fitzgerald (Miami)

Bray Hubbard (Alabama), Ellis Robinson IV (Georgia), Marcus Ratcliffe (Texas A&M), Bryce Fitzgerald (Miami) Punter: Evan Crenshaw (Troy)

Evan Crenshaw (Troy) Kick Returner: Chauncy Cobb (Arkansas State)

* – 2025 First Team Walter Camp All-America selection

# – 2025 Second Team Walter Camp All-America selection