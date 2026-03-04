Five seasons into Steve Sarkisian's Texas tenure, who makes the All-Sark team?
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is set to embark on his sixth season leading the Longhorns in 2026 and has already left his stamp on the UT football program. In the long history of Longhorn football, there are more coaches whose tenure was five years or fewer than coaches who went on to coach a sixth season. With a conference title in hand and two College Football Playoff appearances, Sarkisian has accomplished a lot in his five seasons.
Because he’s been around long enough to see players who joined the program under his watch exhaust their full eligibility, it’s time to create an All-Sark team for Texas football.
There will be quite a few names left off this list because they played for previous head coach Tom Herman. For the purposes of this exercise, the All-Sark team includes anyone brought to Texas starting with the 2021 signing class. Though those players signed up to play for Herman, they never were coached by him.
That may leave off great players like Bijan Robinson, T’Vondre Sweat, Jahdae Barron, and others. But the team that was assembled is still a talented crew.
All-Sark Offense
QB – Quinn Ewers
RB – Jonathon Brooks
RB – Quintrevion Wisner
WR – Xavier Worthy
WR – Matthew Golden
WR – Adonai Mitchell
TE – Ja’Tavion Sanders
OT – Kelvin Banks
OT – Trevor Goosby
OG – DJ Campbell
OG – Hayden Conner
OC – Connor Robertson
AP – Jaydon Blue
All-Sark Defense
DE – Barryn Sorrell
DE – Colin Simmons
DT – Byron Murphy
DT – Hero Kanu
LB – Anthony Hill
LB – Liona Lefau
LB – Trey Moore
S – Michael Taaffe
S – Andrew Mukuba
CB – Malik Muhammad
CB – Ryan Watts
DB – Jelani McDonald
All-Sark Special Teams
K – Bert Auburn
P – Jack Bouwmeester
KR/PR – Xavier Worthy
As Texas starts preparing for its sixth season under Sarkisian, these are the players IT sees as being the best of the bunch coached on the 40 Acres exclusively by Sark.