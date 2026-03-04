Five seasons into Steve Sarkisian's Texas tenure, who makes the All-Sark team?

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is set to embark on his sixth season leading the Longhorns in 2026 and has already left his stamp on the UT football program. In the long history of Longhorn football, there are more coaches whose tenure was five years or fewer than coaches who went on to coach a sixth season. With a conference title in hand and two College Football Playoff appearances, Sarkisian has accomplished a lot in his five seasons.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for $1! Get the latest on the Longhorns HERE]

Because he’s been around long enough to see players who joined the program under his watch exhaust their full eligibility, it’s time to create an All-Sark team for Texas football.

There will be quite a few names left off this list because they played for previous head coach Tom Herman. For the purposes of this exercise, the All-Sark team includes anyone brought to Texas starting with the 2021 signing class. Though those players signed up to play for Herman, they never were coached by him.

That may leave off great players like Bijan Robinson, T’Vondre Sweat, Jahdae Barron, and others. But the team that was assembled is still a talented crew.

All-Sark Offense

Quinn Ewers, Jonathon Brooks (Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

QB – Quinn Ewers

RB – Jonathon Brooks

RB – Quintrevion Wisner

WR – Xavier Worthy

WR – Matthew Golden

WR – Adonai Mitchell

TE – Ja’Tavion Sanders

OT – Kelvin Banks

OT – Trevor Goosby

OG – DJ Campbell

OG – Hayden Conner

OC – Connor Robertson

AP – Jaydon Blue

All-Sark Defense

Jahdae Barron, Michael Taaffe, Andrew Mukuba (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)

DE – Barryn Sorrell

DE – Colin Simmons

DT – Byron Murphy

DT – Hero Kanu

LB – Anthony Hill

LB – Liona Lefau

LB – Trey Moore

S – Michael Taaffe

S – Andrew Mukuba

CB – Malik Muhammad

CB – Ryan Watts

DB – Jelani McDonald

All-Sark Special Teams

Xavier Worthy (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)

K – Bert Auburn

P – Jack Bouwmeester

KR/PR – Xavier Worthy

As Texas starts preparing for its sixth season under Sarkisian, these are the players IT sees as being the best of the bunch coached on the 40 Acres exclusively by Sark.