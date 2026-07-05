Five-star Ismael Camara's journey from France to Texas commit

The story will be a movie one day. When Texas offered Ismael Camara a scholarship on June 2nd, 2025, the Horns became a central part of the 6-foot-6, 345-pound five-star’s journey.

[Sign up for Inside Texas and get 50% off Premium Access!]

Born in France, Camara moved to the United States in 2024, settling in Gilmer, Texas, the hometown of his adoptive parents. From day one, Gilmer head coach Alan Metzel and his program welcomed the French Freak with open arms. Turns out, the brotherhood is what he’d been looking for his entire life.

Family. It means everything. My brother @__CurtisBrown was Gilmer’s first 5 ⭐️, HS All-American. He chose The University of Texas as his college home. He was drafted by @Steelers and made our family proud on and off the field. I watched his dreams come true in Austin, while mine… pic.twitter.com/oGExB7wulk — 5🌟Ismael’’FrenchFreak’’Camara (@Only1_iscamara) June 2, 2025

Enter Kyle Flood. After seeing Camara during a recruiting visit through East Texas, the Texas offensive line coach knew he’d just seen a unicorn.

From July 2025 — 2027 OL Ismael Camara details his journey from France to East Texas, the latest in his recruitment

“His athleticism is off the charts. He played soccer for six years and has the feet of a jungle cat. He participated in judo, so he has the hands to handle folks. He worked on gymnastics, so he’s flexible in a way most offensive linemen only dream about. And it’s all those traits that allow him to transition into football so seamlessly. His first taste of varsity football action is only a month away.’

“It was amazing and I loved it,” Camara told Inside Texas. “We came in Thursday night and I had a great day yesterday and today. Texas is Texas. From my first trip to now, it is just something else.”

“I’ve gotten to know everybody,” said Camara, about his recruitment. “Texas is still Texas. From my first trip there to now, it is something else. I’ve weighed all my options and know all the facts. When I’m ready, I’ll pull the trigger.”

“The pride and winning tradition of The University of Texas will not be entrusted to the weak or the timid,” said Camara after his July 4th commitment, through his father.

“I have had a lot of work to do this summer and now I have more. I am happy to get the focus back onto my Gilmer Buckeyes, my brothers, and the mission we have now. We have unfinished business. I appreciate so much all the relationships and great coaching I have gotten since I got here. So many great people that I love. That was the hardest part of this and deciding. But I know what I know. Now I can get back to just working hard and stay where my feet are. That focus is simple. Gilmer versus everybody. I will focus on the next step after this one. Thank you from my heart to all the people who have invested into me. I will keep trying to represent my town, my state, and my people. Hook’Em.”

Camara is the No. 29th overall prospect, No. 4 IOL, and No. 4 rated player in Texas for the Class of 2027, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.