Five-star Marcus Fakatou dives into his Texas official trip, Horns moving the needle

For 2027 Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon five-star EDGE/DL Marcus Fakatou, the official visit process is helping him figure out his final decision. After seeing Austin multiple times in 2026, where do the Horns stand after this trip?

“Texas, I’d say is definitely up there with Ohio State,” Fakatou said. “They moved the needle a lot. I think that’s a big thing for them.”

“Coach (LaAllan) Clark emphasized seeing me play the EDGE here in Austin,” Fakatou said. “That plays a big part because of my weight and how much I’ve lost. I weighed in at 260, so that’s why I’ll be playing off the edge. The nutshell of it was just me coming in early, and if not starting, just getting rotational reps in and the goal to be a Freshman All-SEC.”

2027 Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon EDGE Marcus Fakatou after his Texas official visit.



Said the Longhorns and LaAllan Clark “moved the needle” on this trip.



Has OVs left to Oregon and Notre Dane pic.twitter.com/Bl2TxnjJw2 — Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) June 7, 2026

Fakatou obviously has a number of factors in narrowing down his decision. Out of his top schools, what is the most important?

“Development at the end of the day,” Fakatou explained. “To be honest, coach Clark has a history with Coach (Larry) Johnson when he was at Ohio State. That plays a big role for me. Because Ohio State stands so high because of coach Johnson’s history and resume. Knowing that coach Clark was under him at some point in his college career is a big part.”

Justus Terry was his host and they were able to take in the sights of Austin. Top Golf, bowling, and karaoke were on the schedule. This was by plan. Texas wants the recruits to interact with the players as much as anything, away from family and staff.

Ultimately, it sounds like Texas and Ohio State are standing out.

“It’s either I go be a part of the relationship with coach Johnson (at Ohio State) or I come help start one with coach Clark over here at Texas,” said Fakatou.

Fakatou still has official trips to Notre Dame and Oregon. As for a decision timeline, that’s still up in the air.

“Honestly, I don’t know right now,” said Fakatou. “I don’t think it’s going to be anytime soon. Only time will tell from here.”

Texas kept themselves firmly in the race. And it’s definitely not a sprint, rather a marathon.

Joe Cook provided audio.