Five to play five is coming soon, but how soon?

It looks like five to play five is set to happen.

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This week per release, the NCAA Board of Directors for Division I “directed the Division I Cabinet to advance an age-based eligibility concept that, if adopted in its current form, would permit student-athletes up to five years of eligibility beginning the regular academic year after they turn 19 or graduate from high school, whichever happens earlier. Under that model, Division I student-athletes would no longer be limited to only four seasons of competition within their five-year eligibility window.”

“The time is now to reform the period of eligibility rules to provide Division I student-athletes and our schools clear and consistent standards that align with current college athletes’ experiences,” said Virginia Tech president and chairman of the NCAA Board of Directors Tim Sands. “The board fully supports student-athletes receiving the unprecedented financial benefits now available to them and emphasized these changes would protect opportunities for high school student-athletes to access the benefits only college sports can provide, while delivering predictable outcomes for student-athletes and our schools.”

According to the release, “new rules are not expected to retroactively apply to student-athletes whose eligibility is or will be completed by the spring of 2026.”

That bit of insight does provide clarity for coaches and athletes for all sports in the NCAA, though its impact on football is especially noteworthy.

Currently, football student-athletes have five years to play four seasons. However, they can play in up to four regular season games during one of those seasons without burning through a year of eligibility. Postseason games such as conference title games, bowl games, and College Football Playoff matchups do not count toward that four game total. That’s why, for example, Kaliq Lockett enters the 2026 season as a redshirt freshman. He played in four games during the 2025 regular season, and his fifth appearance was in his two-catch, 35-yard, one-touchdown performance in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against Michigan.

Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has long been for five to play five. He believes, especially in the era of NIL, that it creates clarity for all involved and that it prevents coaches and players alike from needing to make difficult decisions about whether or not to burn through a redshirt.

“I would at this point with the length of our season,” Sarkisian said in September. “With the way they set it up now, you get to play four games in the regular season and then once postseason play begins, and that postseason play includes your conference championship game, those games don’t count. You can play four in the regular season, play the entire postseason, then still have a redshirt eligible.

“To me, why not just give the whole year and let these guys play? Who knows? In week eight, you’ve got a kid who could be a backup defensive end who’s already played four games. And you’re trying to balance out should we play him or should we not because a guy got an ankle sprain and might be out a week. To me, because of the length of the season, I would just go ahead and eliminate the redshirt. Just let them have five years to play.”

Sarkisian also highlighted controversial NIL-related holdout situations like the one UNLV experienced in 2024 with Matthew Sluka as evidence for why five to play five is a positive. Plus, in an era where players may know they are hitting the transfer portal at the end of a season, it allows for those players to continue to participate fully in team activities without having to worry about burning a year of eligibility.

Though the NCAA press release did not mention religious exemptions such as those associated with members of the Latter Day Saints community and mission trips, it’s expected for those to apply to this new directive.

Five to play five makes everything easier and provides clarity for programs and players alike. Plus, it typically aligns with the length of careers for most players. Most importantly, it would likely hold up in court as it coincides with the typical length of a student-athlete’s time in college if they are on track academically.

Developmentally, it’s a plus for football programs who may want to see some freshman participate all season, some freshmen participate as backups, and some freshmen see snaps only late in games with wide margins. Instead of adding headaches to staffs regarding how much playing time a player might get, they can just play the player as much as the team needs.

Applications to other sports like basketball or baseball aren’t quite as clear since the redshirt rules vary widely from sport to sport in cases without an injury involved.

For football, it’s a plus for all involved and something plenty of coaches have been clamoring for in light of NIL and rampant player movement. And it appears to be on the way very soon.