Florida explodes past Texas in the final seven, rides huge run to give Texas its seventh SEC loss

The first 33 minutes in Austin on Wednesday night were about anything a Texas Basketball fan could’ve asked for.

Faced off against the former national champion Florida Gators, a team that had won seven straight games entering the night at the Moody Center. A successful first half for Texas would’ve been staying close, and hoping center Matas Vokietatis wasn’t too exposed by the lengthy Gator team without Lassina Traore healthy.

Instead, Texas entered the half up three thanks to good team basketball, Vokietatis staying out of foul trouble and Tramon Mark hitting seemingly every jumper he could find.

And they’d keep that momentum for a solid chunk of the second half. A two-play sequence from Jordan Pope regained a three-point lead for Texas with under eight minutes to go. The crowd erupted after a turnover for the Gators sent us into the break, and it felt like Texas was getting everything I wanted on the offensive end.

Then Florida went on a 23-3 run over the next five minutes.

You read that right, Texas scored just three points to the Gators 23, propelling them to an insurmountable 15-point lead with 2:30 left in the game. In the blink of an eye, five minutes, Texas had given up the game, and the 84-71 score would give the Gators a double-digit win.

It started with a costly possession from Chendall Weaver, driving into a brick wall and pushing for a reverse layup that didn’t fall. Florida would convert an alley-oop on the other end.

Then, a Jordan Pope turnover gave Florida two free throws on the other end.

And when momentum still could’ve been on Texas’ side, Dailyn Swain separated and looked to convert a dunk-of-the-year candidate, but was stuffed at the rim by Rueben Chinyelu. Florida made it four on the other end.

“You guys have seen a lot mid fourth quarter, two teams, they’re fighting. All of a sudden, it’s like, you hand it off 15 yards, you hand it off again. 12 yards, you hand it off again. 18 yards, you hand it off again. Touchdown. It’s like, what happened?” Miller said. “They just wore you down. And I thought, in a basketball sense, Florida did that to us at the eight-minute mark to zero tonight, and in the future, we have to build so that we prevent that from happening. And right now, we just have to be the better team.”

Even after a timeout, Texas was lost. Vokietatis turned it over, Cam Heide couldn’t defend Alex Condon, Simeon Wilcher left a three wide open.

Little by little, Florida extended the lead. A Xaivian Lee late-clock deep three felt like the dagger, but the Gators sunk their teeth deeper with a jumper and a transition dunk. 21 points, only broken up by three free throws. No field goals for Texas in the final 7:27 of this game. They crumbled.

Florida’s offense shone in this one, and it was clear that Texas just didn’t have the roster to compete at the top of a premier conference.

F Alex Condon dominated near the bucket due to Texas’ lack of size. Heide couldn’t match him. Nic Codie was too inexperienced. Lassina Traore was injured. Condon missed just two shots and scored 23.

“I think that was an area that we thought about could be an advantage for us and not necessarily like to, you know, pick on any of their players. But Alex is a really tough cover at the four. When you’re guarding him with a perimeter player, it’s going to be a really tough matchup,” Florida head coach Todd Golden said.

Texas’ point guard play has been a problem all year. If you can even call it point guard play. They finished with two assists today, both of which came from the Texas big men. None from the guards or Swain.

Texas shot effectively for most of this game. Even with the cold streak, they finished 38.5% from three and 43% from the field: solid outside shooting, but struggling at the rim.

But Florida was nearly 60% from the field, and 44% from three. Guard Boogie Fland ignited at the end of the game, scoring 22 points, 11 of which came in that final stretch.

“That’s, that’s what it feels like when you’re a champion,” Miller said about Florida’s run, “Unfortunately, if you’re on the other end of that, it doesn’t feel very good. So I think what we learn is we learn from them, and you’re in these experiences, you draw from them when it shows up the next opportunity.”

Individuals flashed at points: Mark got to his spots in the first half, Swain was a dominant driver in the early second, Vokietatis played a good game and Weaver was very impactful doing the little things.

But that’s not enough when you play a No. 1-2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, the best team in your conference. Texas clearly lacks the overall talent to be a top-tier team this season, and that will change as the Sean Miller era continues, but it’s the kind of slap in the face loss that shows your biggest weaknesses at the toughest points.

Texas drops its second straight, falling to 8-7 in SEC play, with a game against Texas A&M in College Station coming on Saturday.