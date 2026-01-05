Florida State punter Mac Chiumento commits to Texas, third specialist from the portal today

Texas grabbed a kicker and long-snapper earlier today. It only made sense for Jeff Banks to get the hat trick with the addition of Florida State punter Mac Chiumento this evening.

The 6-foot-4, 222-pound Daytona Beach (Fla.) Seabreeze product pledged to the Horns on Sunday. He earned FSU Team Honors as Special Teams MVP in 2025, after graduating with a degree in economics in the Spring of last year.

Four-year starter at punter for Seabreeze, played in 11 games in 2021 amassing 1,209 yards on 30 punts for average of 40.3 yards per punt. He also booted 12 inside 20 yard-line and registered career-long of 58 yards, on 26-of-29 on PATs and made one 30-yard field goal. Daytona Beach News-Journal’s Volusia-Flagler All-Area first-team selection in 2020 and 2021. (FSU Athletics)

Texas just completed a 10-3 season with losses to Ohio State, Florida, and Georgia and was left out of the College Football Playoff despite wins over Texas A&M, Oklahoma, and Vanderbilt. It’s the first time since 2022 that the Longhorns have been left out of the College Football Playoff and failed to play for its conference championship.

The Longhorns will have plenty to do in the offseason ahead of 2026, including preparing for what is likely Arch Manning’s final season plus replacing defensive standouts like Anthony Hill, Michael Taaffe, Ethan Burke, and several others.

The program will be making changes throughout the offseason after signing the No. 10 class according to Rivals. The transfer portal opens on January 2, and the Longhorns will undoubtedly be active in that portion of the talent acquisition cycle.

