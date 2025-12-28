For Trevor Goosby, the Citrus Bowl comes before a decision on his future

One of the key pieces of the 2025 Texas Longhorns who has not yet confirmed whether he’ll return for his junior year in 2026 is left tackle Trevor Goosby.

Goosby, a third-year sophomore from Melissa, started at left tackle for Texas in all 12 games in 2025. He appeared in 15 contests in 2024 with two starts versus Georgia and Clemson. He is draft eligible and was recently listed as the No. 5 offensive tackle prospect for the 2026 NFL draft by ESPN’s Mel Kiper.

Goosby was asked about a timeline for a decision on his future Sunday during a Cheez-It Citrus Bowl media availability.

“As for my decision, I’m just going to go through this game, focus on the game right now, then I’ll make a decision after that,” Goosby said.

Goosby was a first-team All-SEC selection by the league’s coaches in 2025. According to Pro Football Focus, Goosby had an offensive grade of 83.6, second amongst Texas regulars behind only Arch Manning‘s 86.0. Goosby had a pass blocking grade of 78.6 and a run blocking grade of 82.5. PFF assigned him blame for just 16 total pressures and three sacks in the 2025 season.

On Saturday, Inside Texas’ Eric Nahlin wrote regarding Goosby: “We’re still watching retention for Texas. The ball is in Trevor Goosby’s and Ryan Wingo’s court in that regard. Both would love nothing more than to return to Texas—but you know how it goes these days.”

While there is a decision in front of Goosby, the game is where Texas’ left tackle has his current focus. The 9-3 Longhorns were left out of the College Football Playoff, and Goosby believes the upcoming Citrus Bowl is a chance to show Texas was a team worthy of selection for the 12-team field.

“It’s sending a message to the College Football Playoff and the rest of the nation that we’re a dominant football team and we’re a physical football team,” Goosby said. “Whether we should have been in it or not, that’s up to the College Football Playoff. But we’re just here to send a message and go dominate this game.”

Goosby is part of an offense that has not seen many opt-outs ahead of the bowl game. Texas will be down its primary rushers in Quintrevion Wisner and CJ Baxter, plus slot receiver DeAndre Moore. However, Texas will be with its regular offensive line complement. That’s a crew that includes Goosby.

Should Goosby return for 2026 alongside a fellow class of 2023 member like Manning, he’ll be tasked with significant leadership responsibilities. Goosby’s ability to lead without veterans like Cole Hutson and DJ Campbell in the room will be put to the test next year should he return to Texas. The Citrus Bowl is a first chance to show he can be the voice in that room.

“I think it’s just a good test of our leadership,” Goosby said. “Obviously, losing key guys, it’s important that like Arch said, that we step up and lead the guys in order to take the dub.”

Texas will battle Michigan on December 31 at 2 p.m. in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla. ABC will televise the contest.