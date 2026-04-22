Former Longhorns Drew Kelson and Jett Bush break down Texas' Spring Game

Let’s see the spring game through the eyes of former players Jett Bush and Drew Kelson.

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The video features a detailed discussion with former Texas Longhorns players Jett Bush and Drew Kelson analyzing the recent Texas spring football game. The conversation emphasizes the importance of managing fan expectations and focuses primarily on evaluating individual player performances and defensive strategies rather than offensive production or overall team results. Drew and Jett highlight that spring games are more about assessing technique, player development, and schematic implementation than predicting season outcomes, especially given the absence of key offensive starters like Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley.

Drew points out that the offensive play was generally messy and difficult to evaluate due to weather conditions and personnel limitations, while Jett focuses on defensive schematics, praising coordinator Will Muschamp’s aggressive and innovative approach. The defense was notably more disciplined, showing strong communication and execution, particularly in man coverage and blitz packages like the mint front, which creates favorable one-on-one matchups for linebackers against less athletic offensive linemen.

The discussion also covers standout individual performances, notably KJ Lacey’s poise and precision as a quarterback and Jermaine Bishop’s advanced route running and speed control. The defensive line’s interior and edge play impressed the analysts, effectively collapsing the pocket and limiting running lanes. The depth and talent on defense suggest a higher ceiling compared to the previous year, with many players competing intensely for starting roles.

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