Former Longhorns Reveal Their Biggest Games at Texas

What was it actually like playing in those huge games?

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In this engaging conversation, former Texas Longhorn football players Drew Kelson and Jett Bush reflect on the three most significant games of their collegiate careers. Hosted by Texas Homer, the discussion offers a vivid trip down memory lane, capturing the emotional intensity, pivotal moments, and cultural significance of these contests.

Drew highlights games against Michigan, Ohio State, and USC, emphasizing how these matchups shaped his experience and Texas football history.

Jett recalls the Alabama game, the Big 12 Championship, and the Washington game, underlining the evolution of the program, team culture, and the modern challenges of college football. Throughout the dialogue, the players share personal anecdotes, such as locker room dynamics, iconic plays, and the atmosphere inside stadiums, illustrating the profound impact these games had on their careers and the Texas football legacy. The conversation also touches on broader themes like program rebuilding, leadership, fan culture, and the significance of landmark victories in shaping team identity.

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