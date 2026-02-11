Former Longhorns Reveal What Texas Must Do to Win It All

What’s the missing piece holding Texas back? Former Longhorns Jett Bush and Drew Kelson explain what the Longhorns need to break through.

The podcast features Texas Homer, Jett Bush, and Drew Kelson discussing the upcoming Texas football season, focusing on team expectations, challenges, and advantages related to player age and experience. The conversation opens with setting realistic expectations for the season considering significant changes in personnel and schemes, especially with a new offensive line, new defensive scheme under Will Muschamp, and adjustments in special teams. They emphasize the critical need to reduce penalties and maintain strong special teams as foundational for championship contention. The dialogue delves into the discipline required to avoid penalties, highlighting offseason preparation and mental focus as key factors.

The hosts also explore the dynamics of practice, particularly the value of scout teams and one-on-one matchups, underscoring the importance of competitive intensity regardless of team sides. They reflect on how competition and chemistry build resilience and elevate performance, with examples such as Kelvin Banks showing elite potential.

Further, they compare the Texas team to Indiana’s recent success, noting that Indiana’s culture and execution offer valuable lessons, especially around maturity and team cohesion—elements that Texas aims to emulate despite being younger but more athletically gifted. The discussion touches on the extensive playbook of Texas’ offense, expressing concerns about overcomplication and the risks of pre-snap penalties due to multiple motions.

The conversation also tackles the balance between youth and experience on the team, stressing that competition and culture, not just age or star ratings, determine success. Transfer portal players are likened to high-stakes free agents expected to perform immediately, with personality and attitude playing large roles in their integration.

Finally, the panel addresses the impact of NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) deals on team dynamics and player motivation, with mixed feelings about freshmen receiving large payments despite limited contribution. They share personal experiences regarding compensation and maintaining focus amidst distractions, emphasizing the importance of commitment to winning a national championship above financial gain.

