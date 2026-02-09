Former Texas RB Chris Gilbert passes away

Former Texas running back Chris Gilbert, who rushed for 1000 yards in all three of his varsity seasons from 1966 to 1968 and ended his career as the school’s all-time leading rusher, died Monday morning according to the Houston Chronicle. He was 79.

Gilbert, who attended Spring Branch High School in Houston, was a three-time All-Southwest Conference selection, the 1968 Southwest Conference player of the year, and a consensus All-American in 1968. He finished his career with 595 carries for 3231 yards and 28 touchdowns recorded in 30 games.

Gilbert finished eighth in Heisman voting in 1968, the season in which Texas introduced the Wishbone offense. The three-headed attack of Gilbert, Steve Worster, and Ted Koy in an offense quarterbacked by James Street boosted Texas to a 9-1-1 finish in 1968 and the No. 3 spot in the AP poll. Though he wasn’t part of the 1969 team that won the national championship, Gilbert’s standout senior season helped Texas build the foundation needed to reach the mountaintop in back-to-back years.

Gilbert played one year of professional football before entering private business.

Gilbert was inducted into the UT Hall of Honor in 1978, the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame in 1990, and the College Football Hall of Fame in 1999.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Gilbert is survived by his wife, Pam, and sons Chris Jr. and Ty.

Notes from Gilbert’s Texas Hall of Honor entry