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Four important quotes from Greg Sankey's opening remarks

Joe Cook
Joe Cook@josephcook89
13h
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Jul 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey starts each version of the league's football media days with lengthy opening remarks that focus on the major topics surrounding college football. In 2026, those topics include Congressional legislation, the College Football Playoff, and ongoing legal battles that have made the offseason chock-full of noteworthy events even without any games being played. Here are some of the big things Sankey touched on that caught my attention.

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