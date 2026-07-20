Inside Texas Football
Four important quotes from Greg Sankey's opening remarks
Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey starts each version of the league's football media days with lengthy opening remarks that focus on the major topics surrounding college football. In 2026, those topics include Congressional legislation, the College Football Playoff, and ongoing legal battles that have made the offseason chock-full of noteworthy events even without any games being played. Here are some of the big things Sankey touched on that caught my attention.