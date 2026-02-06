Texas Football Will Be Represented by Four Longhorns in the Super Bowl

Texas will be represented on the NFL’s biggest stage this Sunday.

There are four Longhorns vying for a chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy between New England and Seattle. Let’s take a look at the former Horns taking a shot at glory.

New England Patriots

ST Brenden Schooler

Schooler has carved out a real role for himself in Foxborough, becoming one of those Patriots you notice because he’s always around the ball on special teams, being named to the Pro Bowl in 2024. After serving as both a wide receiver and safety in Austin, the fit for Schooler in the NFL was always tricky. But he ended up in the perfect spot for someone willing to do the dirty work, as Bill Belichick (and now Mike Vrabel) have long valued guys like Schooler. I think back to Troy Brown playing defensive back in key situations. The Patriots have always valued their lunch pail guys who are tough, versatile, dependable, and a little unhinged in the best possible way. It’s not glamorous, but special teams still swing Super Bowls, and Schooler might have a chance to make a big impact.

Seattle Seahawks

DT Byron Murphy II

Murphy has been the engine of Seattle’s dominant defensive front all season. The DeSoto product lived in opposing backfields, collapsing pockets and wrecking run games en route to a monster year that somehow still flew under the national radar. Murphy had seven sacks in the regular season, but is still looking for the first quarterback takedown in the playoffs. Hopefully he gets to introduce himself to Drake Maye inside Levi’s Stadium.

P Michael Dickson

Quiet season, loud leg. Dickson hasn’t been asked to punt much thanks to Seattle’s efficiency, but when he has, he’s been his usual self: flipping fields, pinning offenses deep, and reminding everyone why he’s still one of the best in the business. The former Texas Bowl MVP can cement his case as one of the greatest punters of all time with a Super Bowl win.

S Quandre Diggs

A DBU legend forever. Diggs is currently on Seattle’s practice squad because of their great young secondary and the fact he came over from Tennessee midseason. However, his leadership and experience in that locker room matter. A storyline to watch is rookie Nick Emmanwori’s injury status. The All Pro from South Carolina is set to play, but a last minute scratch could elevate Diggs to the active roster.

One way or another, a Longhorn is getting a ring.