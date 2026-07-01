Four-star CB Brandon Sherrard commits to Texas over Oklahoma and LSU

The Texas Longhorns already boast one of the best defensive back hauls in the nation for 2027. Today, it got even better.

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Pearland (Texas) Shadow Creek cornerback Brandon Sherrard committed to Texas today over LSU and Oklahoma on the Rivals YouTube channel as part of the Rivals Summer Signing Day series. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound four-star took official trips across the country but always maintained he wanted to save his last visit for Austin.

After his OV to Texas on June, 21, he knew where he’d be playing college football after HS.

“Texas definitely made a big push after my official visit,” Sherrard told Rivals. “Just being around Coach Sark and Coach (Mark Orphey), seeing how they run things, and the relationships we built made me feel like I could see myself there. They showed me how I’d fit in their defense and how they plan to develop me on and off the field. Austin felt like home, and that’s really what stood out to me.”

Inside Texas found Sherrard back in 2024 while covering Texas WR Chris Stewart and CB target Cobey Sellers when Sherrard had zero offers. He was moved onto the varsity after a number of injuries to the secondary. He looked like he belonged.

The South Houston area talent has the wingspan of a condor and the hips of a dancer.

https://t.co/te19rPE9Ah Check out my Mid Season film . 🙏🏾💯 — Brandon “B10” Sherrard (@Sherrard_Brando) October 3, 2025

He joins five-star John Meredith and four-star Montre Jackson in the Horns’ class of 2027 corner group. Inside Texas does not expect Greedy James to be in the Longhorns’ class.

Sherrard is ranked as the No. 158 overall prospect, the No. 21 cornerback, and the No. 21 player in Texas in the Rivals Industry Ranking. Rivals ranks Sherrard as the No. 202 overall prospect, the No. 24 cornerback, and the No. 27 player in Texas.