Four-Star DB Junior Tu'upo: “I think Texas leads. I love Texas.”



Inside Texas’ Joe Cook just caught up with four-star Junior Tu’upo after his weekend official visit. The highly sought after defensive back from Alabaster, Alabama is down to Texas, Alabama, Auburn, Oregon, and Indiana and has already officially visited Indiana, Oregon, and now Texas.

Auburn and Alabama are said to be the main challengers, but though he’s from Alabama, he has only lived there a year after moving from Florida.

Highlights: “I had a great time with the coaches. I got to hang around with the players. Jonah [Williams] was my host. I got around him, we went to go see a baseball game, went to Top Golf, and we had dinner, did some karaoke. I think it was some great bonding with the recruiting staff and with the coaches.”

Message from the coaches: “If you want to be here you’ll be here. They don’t do all the recruiting stuff, they’re not trying to sell you anything. Texas itself is what the sell is. They said they’d love to have me here, they have a spot for me, would love for me to play all five positions in the defense [secondary], so, yeah.”

Upcoming visits: “I have Auburn next weekend and Alabama after that.”

Something new he learned: “The previous visits I didn’t really get around all the players so I got to learn how the players were outside of football.”

Where does Texas fit in: “I think Texas leads. I love Texas. I had a great time here.”

2027 Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson S Junior Tu’upo after his OV to Texas.



Has trips to Alabama and Auburn coming up but said “I think Texas leads. I love Texas.”



Decision date set for June 25 pic.twitter.com/Not5AevqQd — Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) June 7, 2026

Leaving Alabama for Texas?: “I don’t think it would be hard at all. I’ve only been in Alabama for a year so I don’t think that ‘in-state’ thing really affects me.” (He’s originally from Florida)

Decision date: “I plan on committing on the 25th.”

Tu’upo is the No. 255 player and No. 23 safety in the country. Despite the safety designation, he can play any position in the secondary and plays cornerback at a high level in high school.