Four-Star DL Mitchell Turner Locks In Texas Official Visit

Four-star defensive lineman Mitchell Turner has scheduled an official visit to Texas, giving the Longhorns another defensive front prospect to host during the busy June visit window.

Turner, ranked No. 35 nationally in the 2027 class, will be in Austin June 12–14.

The standout from Louisville (MS) Louisville High School has seen his recruitment pick up significant traction recently, adding offers from Cal, Tennessee, and Missouri, while Texas entered the picture earlier in the cycle when defensive line coach Kenny Baker extended an offer on February 1.

Turner, who is listed at 6-foot-3, 275 pounds, has been gaining attention across the country as more programs continue to evaluate the Mississippi defensive lineman. His upcoming trip to Austin will give Texas an opportunity to further build its relationship with one of the top defensive prospects in the 2027 class.

With official visit season approaching, Turner becomes another name to watch as Texas continues hosting priority targets throughout the summer.