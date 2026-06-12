Four-star EDGE JaBarrius Garror commits to Texas

Texas went into the Yellowhammer State and pulled one of the best defenders in the nation away from in-state programs Alabama and Auburn. 2027 Mobile (Ala.) Vigor EDGE JaBarrius “Chicken” Garror has committed to Texas, choosing the Longhorns over the Crimson Tide, the Tigers, and Florida State.

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“You can’t go wrong with Texas,” Garror said after his official visit. “Great coaches, great place.”

A former Alabama commit, Garror has 222 career tackles for Vigor. He also has recorded 92.5 TFLs, 45.5 sacks, seven passes defended, six forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. In 2025, Garror tallied 106 tackles, 32.5 TFL, 21.0 sacks, two passes defended, a fumble recovery, and a forced fumble.

He joins Derwin Fields and Cam Hall as EDGE commits in the Longhorns’ 2027 class.

Garror fits into a Colin Simmons-type role. Via our Charlie Williams on the heels of Garror’s OV to Texas…

The message from Texas was simple: they want him in Austin. The Longhorns also laid out a vision for how they see Garror fitting into the defense. During conversations with the staff, Texas discussed a role similar to the one currently occupied by Colin Simmons, giving Garror a clear picture of how they would utilize his skill set at the next level.

Garror is ranked as the No. 107 overall prospect, the No. 12 EDGE, and the No. 3 player in Alabama in the Rivals Industry Ranking. Rivals ranks Garror as the No. 284 overall prospect, the No. 27 EDGE, and the No. 8 player in Alabama.

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