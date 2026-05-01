Four-star RB Noah Roberts commits to Texas

Texas RB coach Jabbar Juluke got his guy. The Longhorns landed 2027 Chandler (Ariz.) Basha four-star tailback Noah Roberts today. Roberts chose the Longhorns over schools like Oregon, Michigan, and Arizona State.

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The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Roberts visited Austin multiple times since the calendar turned to 2026, including this month for spring practice.

“They used backs like Bijan Robinson, who is from Arizona, they like Arizona guys, and they aren’t scared to go out of the state to get the best talent,” Roberts told Inside Texas. “That’s one thing I really like about them. They’ve come to Arizona many times. I really like the developmental part of them. They can transfer my game from high school to the college game.”

One thing that stood out to Roberts was Steve Sarkisian’s offense and how it uses players at the running back position.

“I feel like I’m very versatile and coach Sark uses backs in a very versatile way,” Roberts said. “With catching the ball and everything.”

Last year for Basha, Roberts had 116 carries for 761 yards and eight touchdowns. He also had 50 receptions for 562 yards and six scores. In his prep career, Roberts has 2168 yards and 29 touchdowns on the ground plus 1196 yards and 13 touchdowns through the air.

Roberts is the No. 257 overall prospect, the No. 16 running back, and the No. 4 player in Arizona according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. Rivals ranks Roberts as the No. 34 running back and the No. 7 player in Arizona. He is the second highest-ranked offensive player in the Longhorns’ 2027 class behind Easton Royal.