Fourteen Texas signees make final 2026 Rivals 300
2026 Los Angeles (Calif.) Sierra Canyon EDGE Richard Wesley finished the 2026 cycle ranked as the No. 29 overall prospect in the Rivals 300. He is the...
Texas Longhorns quarterback Dia Bell, a member of UT's 2026 recruiting class who is currently enrolled as a member of the Longhorn football program,...
Inside Texas delivers the latest in 2027 recruiting after hosting two of the nation's top-rated talents in Austin, plus new targets to know in...
No, we didn’t get a left guard. Now that we’ve checked that box, let’s move on to what’s actually happening right now. The portal dust has settled....
It seems 2027 Libertyville (Ill.) four-star Brock Williams is getting closer to a final decision. He's been discussing it for months. Today, he was...
When players from Lancaster, Tx, arrive in Austin, former head coach and current assistant Chris Gilbert is usually the first one to greet them. For...
Texas coaches were on the road recruiting hard, checking in on familiar targets and extending new offers across the 2027 and 2028 classes in multiple...
A source close to 2027 North Forney WR Briceson Thrower says Texas is at the top of his board, with LSU also firmly in the mix, as Thrower recaps his...
Inside Texas delivers the latest on Georgia's portal OL on campus, in recruiting while the Horns are set to host five-star commit Easton Royal,...
Texas and Steve Sarkisian are still hunting OL. They're hosting one today too....
Even though he's a sophomore at Fort Worth (Texas) North Crowley, Damarion Mays is getting the junior class treatment from Chris Jackson and the...
Inside Texas takes a closer look at the latest from Longhorns coaches on the road, and an elite DB with the Horns making the cut in Thursday's intel....
Texas coaches and staffers have been active on the road this week, making multiple stops to evaluate talent, strengthen relationships, and keep...
Right as the NCAA Transfer Portal was closing, Texas was immediately on the road, checking in on top 2027 and 2028 targets. One spot was Fontana...
I’m putting in an RPM pick for Texas to land Garland (TX) Lakeview Centennial CB Montre Jackson. Texas has been a favorite since the summer of 2024,...
Texas continues to build early traction in the 2027 cycle, and North Crowley defensive back Elijajuan “Fats” Houston left Austin feeling even better...
When 2027 Garland (Texas) Lakeview Centennial cornerback Montre Jackson began receiving college offer over a year ago, there was one school he...
Portal season is in the rearview, and Texas is already turning the page to the 2027 class. Kyle Flood checked in on Reed Ramsier in Orlando, the staff...
For Texas and new running back coach Jabbar Juluke, they're likely looking at two tailbacks in the Class of 2027. After Saturday's Junior Day in...
Neither Indiana nor Miami have a heavy recruiting presence in the state of Texas. Yet because of the level of play in the Texas high school football...
Four-star receiver Tre Moore came away energized after his Texas visit on Junior Day, highlighting time with Coach Chris Jackson, film room work, and...
Jasper Ngokwere landed the Jasper Ngokwere Texas offer he’s been chasing during his Austin visit after Coach Kyle Flood tracked his growth since...
Following Texas’ Junior Day on Saturday, we take a closer look at the realistic prospects that could factor into Steve Sarkisian's Class of 2027 in...
After a recent visit to Austin for its annual Junior Day, a local state championship signal-caller is trending towards a commitment to the Texas...
Kasi Currie was supposed to be in Baton Rouge on Saturday. But plans change and the No. 3-rated defensive lineman in 2027 made his way to Austin for...