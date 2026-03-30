Freshmen Scrimmage Standouts & Texas Sweeps Oklahoma

Here’s the freshmen of note from Texas’ latest scrimmage. Plus, Texas sweeps OU in baseball.

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In this episode of the Quick Hitter Show by Inside Texas, the hosts provide a comprehensive update on Texas sports, covering football, basketball, and baseball. The conversation begins with an in-depth analysis of the Texas Longhorns football spring scrimmage, highlighting the promising running back room for the 2026 season and the emergence of true freshman Derrek Cooper as a potential key player. The discussion emphasizes the importance of trust in Cooper’s abilities, especially in pass protection, and compares his physical build and playing style to Bijan Robinson, noting his NFL-caliber physique. The running back group’s athleticism is underscored, with standouts like Michael Terry, Raleek Brown, and Hollywood Smothers contributing to a dynamic offensive unit. The offensive strategy in the red zone is also examined, with a shift towards using heavier personnel to enhance the running game, an approach expected to improve Texas’ historically inconsistent red zone success.

The spotlight then shifts to freshman quarterback Dia Bell, who impressed during the scrimmage despite some freshman jitters and limited recent football experience. Bell’s high ceiling, compared to elite prospects like Arch Manning, makes him a notable player to watch alongside other freshmen such as linebacker Tyler Atkinson and wide receiver Jermaine Bishop, the latter expected to earn significant targets due to his talent and depth at the receiver position.

The basketball segment praises Texas’ men’s team for reaching the Sweet 16 and acknowledges the women’s team being close to reaching the Final Four, highlighting the strong coaching influence of Coach Miller. Despite injuries and roster challenges, the men’s team showed resilience and competitiveness, particularly against a high-seed Purdue team.

Baseball coverage focuses on the injury to key freshman Adrian Rodriguez, who is sidelined with a hand injury but expected to return soon. His absence forces lineup adjustments, but Texas’s depth and adaptability provide optimism. The baseball team’s recent performances are praised, including a dominant win against Oklahoma and strong bullpen outings, signaling potential for a top-ranking finish.

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