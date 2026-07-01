FUTBOL: The Best Starting XI from the Texas Football Roster

Picture for me, if you will, an alternate reality where soccer and alpine skiing become our two biggest sports. If you know me, that’s not the worst outcome based on those two activities, but being the red-blooded American that I am, I did chuckle at the Germans getting bounced from one of their two aforementioned pastimes when they were eliminated from the World Cup on Tuesday.

Back to that alternate reality where American football was replaced by world football. Imagine how good America would be if we had generations of athletes being indoctrinated into “football” rather than all the other sports Americans are great at. It’s a time-honored “what if?” What if Allen Iverson played soccer? What about Ja’Marr Chase or half the receivers in the NFL? What if Antonio Freeman’s son, Alex, focused on soccer rather than football. Oh, yeah.

Under this reality, the SEC would still play the best overall football (EPL), though NIL would keep the thick-ankled upper midwesterners competitive (Bundesliga).

Here’s my Texas Longhorns starting XI that would take to the College Futbol Playoffs in 2026. Regardless of the football type, it’s still a loaded roster.

Keeper

Traits: Reflexes and initial quickness, length, concentration when the ball is in the air, physical strength to hold position on ground and in air on set pieces, oh yeah, and good hands

My choice: Emmett Mosley

Right-and left-back

Traits: Speed, tireless, change of direction, ability to play defense and overlap on offense, feistiness

My choices: Warren Roberson, Kade Phillips

Center-backs

Traits: Size and strength, physicality, ability to defend in the air, good field vision, make-up speed

My choice: Jelani McDonald, Jonah Williams

Defensive midfielder – AKA the “6”

Traits: Excellent work-rate, thankless, unglamorous job, strong tackler, good positioning, physicality, intercepts passes, enough speed to fix screw ups

My choice: Graceson Littleton

Central midfielder – AKA the “8”

Traits: Runs as much or more than anyone, high-motor, strong two-way skills but not necessarily great in either regard, links the layers in front and behind him

My choice: Rasheem Biles

Attacking midfielder – AKA the “10”

Traits: Short-area quickness, change-of-direction, vision to find passing lanes, main distributor in attack

My choice: KJ Lacey

Right winger and Left winger

Traits: Speed, balance, agility, and more speed

My choice: Jermaine Bishop, Ryan Niblett

Striker – AKA the “9”

Traits: Speed + extra gear when the ball is 50/50, length, strength, jumping ability, physicality, body control on ground and in the air

My choice: Cam Coleman

You’ll notice, the general traits relative to positions are pretty similar between the two footballs.