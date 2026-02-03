Future College Football Playoff sites and dates set for 2026, 2027

The College Football Playoff has set dates and sites for quarterfinal and semifinal games for the 2026 and 2027 seasons, according to a media release Tuesday.

Beginning in 2026, the quarterfinals will start Wednesday, Dec. 30, with the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Two days later, on New Year’s Day, the Cotton Bowl, Peach Bowl and Rose Bowl will be played as the three remaining quarterfinal games.

The national semifinals will take place two weeks later on Thursday, Jan. 14, and Friday, Jan. 15. The Orange Bowl in Miami will host the Thursday game, while the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans will host the Friday matchup. The 2027 CFP national championship game will be held Monday, Jan. 25, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The 2027 quarterfinals will begin New Year’s Eve, with the Sugar Bowl hosting a Friday night quarterfinal game. New Year’s Day will feature three additional quarterfinal games at the Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl and Rose Bowl.

The semifinals will be held two weeks later, with the Orange Bowl hosting on Thursday, Jan. 13, and the Cotton Bowl hosting on Friday, Jan. 14.

The 2028 CFP national championship game will be played 10 days later on Monday, Jan. 24, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

“These dates allow us to maintain competitive balance, maximize the fan experience, and provide consistency for everyone involved in the Playoff,” CFP executive director Rich Clark said in a statement. “I also want to thank our bowl partners and their local communities for the incredible work, collaboration and commitment they’ve shown throughout the first two years of the expanded playoff. The bowl games and the people behind them embraced change, delivered at the highest level, and helped ensure the expanded format was a success for student-athletes, fans and the sport.”

Television networks and specific game times will be announced at a later date for the 2026 CFP games.

The full schedule can be found below:

2026-27 Playoffs

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2026, at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

Friday, Jan. 1, 2027, at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and the Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential

Semifinals

Thursday, Jan. 14, 2027, at the Capital One Orange Bowl

Friday, Jan. 15, 2027, at the Allstate Sugar Bowl

National Championship

Monday, Jan. 25, 2027 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

2027-28 Playoffs

Quarterfinals

Friday, Dec. 31, 2027, at the Allstate Sugar Bowl

Saturday, Jan. 1, 2028, at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and the Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential

Semifinals

Thursday, Jan. 13, 2028, at the Capital One Orange Bowl

Friday, Jan. 14, 2028, at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

National Championship