Future College Football Playoff sites and dates set for 2026, 2027
The College Football Playoff has set dates and sites for quarterfinal and semifinal games for the 2026 and 2027 seasons, according to a media release Tuesday.
[Sign up for Inside Texas for $1! Get the latest on the NCAA Transfer Portal HERE]
Beginning in 2026, the quarterfinals will start Wednesday, Dec. 30, with the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Two days later, on New Year’s Day, the Cotton Bowl, Peach Bowl and Rose Bowl will be played as the three remaining quarterfinal games.
The national semifinals will take place two weeks later on Thursday, Jan. 14, and Friday, Jan. 15. The Orange Bowl in Miami will host the Thursday game, while the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans will host the Friday matchup. The 2027 CFP national championship game will be held Monday, Jan. 25, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
The 2027 quarterfinals will begin New Year’s Eve, with the Sugar Bowl hosting a Friday night quarterfinal game. New Year’s Day will feature three additional quarterfinal games at the Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl and Rose Bowl.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
College Football Playoff
Dates, sites for 2026, 2027
- 2
Will Stein
UK HC ready to disrupt SEC
- 3Trending
Lane Kiffin
Critical of new CFP dates
- 4
Joey Aguilar
Files lawsuit vs. NCAA
- 5
McDonald's All American
2026 roster revealed
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
The semifinals will be held two weeks later, with the Orange Bowl hosting on Thursday, Jan. 13, and the Cotton Bowl hosting on Friday, Jan. 14.
The 2028 CFP national championship game will be played 10 days later on Monday, Jan. 24, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
“These dates allow us to maintain competitive balance, maximize the fan experience, and provide consistency for everyone involved in the Playoff,” CFP executive director Rich Clark said in a statement. “I also want to thank our bowl partners and their local communities for the incredible work, collaboration and commitment they’ve shown throughout the first two years of the expanded playoff. The bowl games and the people behind them embraced change, delivered at the highest level, and helped ensure the expanded format was a success for student-athletes, fans and the sport.”
Television networks and specific game times will be announced at a later date for the 2026 CFP games.
The full schedule can be found below:
2026-27 Playoffs
Quarterfinals
- Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2026, at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl
- Friday, Jan. 1, 2027, at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and the Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential
Semifinals
- Thursday, Jan. 14, 2027, at the Capital One Orange Bowl
- Friday, Jan. 15, 2027, at the Allstate Sugar Bowl
National Championship
- Monday, Jan. 25, 2027 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada
2027-28 Playoffs
Quarterfinals
- Friday, Dec. 31, 2027, at the Allstate Sugar Bowl
- Saturday, Jan. 1, 2028, at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and the Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential
Semifinals
- Thursday, Jan. 13, 2028, at the Capital One Orange Bowl
- Friday, Jan. 14, 2028, at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
National Championship
- Monday, Jan. 24, 2028 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans