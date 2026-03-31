Game Preview: No. 2 Texas vs. Texas State at the Disch

The Texas State Bobcats are heading to Disch-Falk Field for their chance at revenge versus the Texas Longhorns after losing 15-4 in the two teams’ previous Tuesday night game in San Marcos. The Bobcats have enjoyed playing in Austin, winning the last four games played at Disch-Falk. Can Texas get over its recent midweek slumps, or will the Bobcats get revenge?

[Sign up for Inside Texas for 50% off! Get the latest on the Longhorns HERE]

Let’s dive in and learn more about a contest that begins at 6:30 p.m. and will be streamed on SEC Network+.

After losing to Texas, Texas State began a skid but they have since found their stride again, winning the last seven contests. They will be heading into Austin confident and hungry for a win.

It doesn’t hurt for the Bobcats to see Texas lose to both Tarleton State and Houston in the last two midweek matchups, a midweek trend that surely the Longhorns are looking to shake off. However, the Longhorns will have to do so without their full starting lineup for the first time.

As many are aware, Adrian Rodriguez is out for the next couple of weeks due to his hand needing to have staples removed. As soon as his flesh heals from the incision, he should be good to return.

In the meantime, Texas will need to fill the void at shortstop with Temo Becerra, opening up a hole at the third base position. From all of the smoke coming out of Austin, it is most likely that Casey Borba will be returning to his position from last year at third base, with one of Ashton Larson, Presley Courville, or Josh Livingston manning first base.

Pitching Matchup

Texas State – LHP Ryan Markwardt (37.80 ERA)

The Bobcats are rolling out a brand new starter with only two appearances so far. However, he does have significant starting experience from his previous collegiate stop at Lubbock Christian, picking up 42 starts in three seasons. Statistically he has not been good in 2026 and it would be unsurprising to see him chased off of the mound early. Texas State will likely platoon on the mound tonight.

Texas – RHP Max Grubbs (4.08 ERA)

Max Grubbs has 13 starts to his name, with 12 as a sophomore and one as a junior last season. His last start came against Arkansas. While he could throw a decent number of pitches today, that feels unlikely given his importance in the bullpen for the weekend slate of games. Texas will likely look to get a solid start from Grubbs and finish it out with the bullpen.

Statistical View

Despite fans impatience in recent weeks, Texas is still one of the best pitching staffs in the country. With excellent bats to go along with the outstanding pitching. While Texas State has generally been solid in both hitting and pitching, the matchup here heavily favors the Longhorns.

With optimal conditions for the longball tonight, there may be a few fireworks at Disch-Falk.

The Longhorns are looking to avoid a streak of losing midweek games, as well as end the streak of losing in Austin to the Bobcats. The Bobcats are looking to continue a winning streak and enact revenge after a beatdown on their home turf.