Game preview: Texas hosts Tarleton State for a midweek matchup

The Texas Longhorns are coming off of a weekend where they suffered their first loss of the 2026 season on Friday but bounced back on Saturday and Sunday to take the first Southeastern Conference series of the season from Ole Miss. They now face off against Tarleton State in a Tuesday matchup at the Disch before heading to Auburn for a top five series against the Tigers. First pitch tonight is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. SEC Network+ will stream the game.

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While this is a game Texas should win, Tarleton has given fits to some good teams this year. Texas will need to give them full attention to avoid being the next good club to barely escape the Texans.

It may be St. Patrick’s Day, but the Longhorn faithful at the Disch will have no luck with the weather. Just two days ago, the temperature was in the mid 90’s for a noon matchup against Ole Miss. Tonight, the temperature is expected to be in the mid 60’s at first pitch and drip to the mid 50’s by the end of the game. Time to bust out the hoodies and jackets again at the coldest place in Austin.

As previously mentioned, the Texans have played some good competition in 2026, notably the No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks. In that neutral site loss versus Arkansas, the Texans kept the final tally to a very respectable 3-1. Beyond that matchup, they have won a Tuesday night game 6-5 against a solid Baylor Bears team.

For the Longhorns on the mound, expect a fresh face to start things on the bump. Sam Cozart just threw 42 pitches in 3.0 innings two days ago, so it is highly unlikely we see him trot out there for the start.

It is looking like Hudson Hamilton will be taking the mound for Texas. Hamilton is allowing a .143 batting average with only nine batters faced so far. Last season he really began to impress Max Weiner, earning a start in the final game of the season versus UTSA. This is a chance for him to prove himself in a starting role.

The Texans starter for this game is projected to be Brendon Carter. Carter has not seen a lot of action in 2026, with only one inning pitched in one game this last weekend versus Houston Christian. Last year his longest appearance was 3.0 innings and 34 total pitches. It is a safe assumption that Texas will see a platoon of pitchers tonight even if the Texans receive an outstanding effort from Carter.

Looking at the core starters for the Texans, they have some solid bats in the lineup. Five of those nine starters are currently batting .328 or better, with those same five all having an on base percentage of at least .400. While there’s not much here that will blow you away, there are some solid hitters who will look to prove a point against a team wearing Texas on the front of the jersey.

In the field, they have made a few errors and this could be one area where Texas takes advantage. What we have seen from the Longhorns on the basepaths is that they are a team that will do the little things right, and will take the free 90 feet if the other team lets them.

While a win is likely in the cards for the Longhorns, this is a team that they cannot overlook or they might find themselves in game a little too close for comfort on a chilly night.

Happy St. Patrick’s Day!