Game times, television networks set for Texas State, UTSA games
The details for Texas’ Group of Six non-conference games were revealed on Wednesday.
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Texas’ season-opener versus Texas State on September 5 will kick off at 2:30 p.m. ESPN will televise the contest. The Longhorns will face UTSA on September 19. That game will kick at 7 p.m. on SEC Network+.
This joins previously announced gametimes for Ohio State and Texas A&M. Texas and Ohio State will face each other at 6:30 p.m. on September 12. ABC will televise the game. The Lone Star Showdown returns to College Station on Friday, November 27. ABC will televise the 6:30 p.m. kick.
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Texas and Texas State have met once. The Longhorns defeated the school then known as Southwest Texas State Teachers College 36-0.
The upcoming battle between the Roadrunners and the Longhorns will be the third in the series. Texas won 41-20 in 2022 and 56-7 in 2024.
Remaining gametimes will be announced in a televised special on June 10.
2026 Texas Football Schedule
Sept. 5 – Texas State – 2:30 p.m. CT – ESPN – presented by UFCU
Sept. 12 – Ohio State – 6:30 p.m. CT – ABC
Sept. 19 – UTSA – 7 p.m. CT – SEC Network+ – presented by Ford
Sept. 26 – at Tennessee – TBD
Oct. 10 – Allstate Red River Rivalry vs. Oklahoma (Dallas) – TBD
Oct. 17 – Florida – presented by American Airlines – TBD
Oct. 24 – Ole Miss – presented by St. David’s HealthCare – TBD
Oct. 31 – Mississippi State – TBD
Nov. 7 – at Missouri – TBD
Nov. 14 – at LSU – TBD
Nov. 21 – Arkansas – presented by H-E-B – TBD
Nov. 27 – Cotton Holdings Lone Star Showdown at Texas A&M – 6:30 p.m. CT – ABC