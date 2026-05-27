Game times, television networks set for Texas State, UTSA games

The details for Texas’ Group of Six non-conference games were revealed on Wednesday.

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Texas’ season-opener versus Texas State on September 5 will kick off at 2:30 p.m. ESPN will televise the contest. The Longhorns will face UTSA on September 19. That game will kick at 7 p.m. on SEC Network+.

This joins previously announced gametimes for Ohio State and Texas A&M. Texas and Ohio State will face each other at 6:30 p.m. on September 12. ABC will televise the game. The Lone Star Showdown returns to College Station on Friday, November 27. ABC will televise the 6:30 p.m. kick.

Texas and Texas State have met once. The Longhorns defeated the school then known as Southwest Texas State Teachers College 36-0.

The upcoming battle between the Roadrunners and the Longhorns will be the third in the series. Texas won 41-20 in 2022 and 56-7 in 2024.

Remaining gametimes will be announced in a televised special on June 10.

Television windows for all remaining SEC-controlled games will be announced ⬇️



📺 SEC Now: Inside the 2026 Football Schedule

🗓️ Wednesday, June 10

⏰ 7 PM ET#SECFB x @SECNetwork pic.twitter.com/iiwj4KnMN2 — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) May 27, 2026

Sept. 5 – Texas State – 2:30 p.m. CT – ESPN – presented by UFCU

Sept. 12 – Ohio State – 6:30 p.m. CT – ABC

Sept. 19 – UTSA – 7 p.m. CT – SEC Network+ – presented by Ford

Sept. 26 – at Tennessee – TBD

Oct. 10 – Allstate Red River Rivalry vs. Oklahoma (Dallas) – TBD

Oct. 17 – Florida – presented by American Airlines – TBD

Oct. 24 – Ole Miss – presented by St. David’s HealthCare – TBD

Oct. 31 – Mississippi State – TBD

Nov. 7 – at Missouri – TBD

Nov. 14 – at LSU – TBD

Nov. 21 – Arkansas – presented by H-E-B – TBD

Nov. 27 – Cotton Holdings Lone Star Showdown at Texas A&M – 6:30 p.m. CT – ABC