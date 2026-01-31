Gameday Preview: Dailyn Swain has been on a tear, and the Longhorns have needed every bit of his play

Texas’ most valuable player this season, and in the past three games specifically, has been transfer forward Dailyn Swain.

Swain, who followed Sean Miller from Xavier to Texas, is averaging a team-leading 17.5 points per game on 58% shooting. He’s also making 32% of his three-point shots and nailing 77% of his free throws. During the last three games, a 1-2 stretch for Texas against Kentucky, Georgia, and Auburn, Swain is averaging 28.3 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 67% from the field and 47% from three.

In SEC play, Swain is averaging 19.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.0 assists on 61% shooting. He’s been one of the best players in conference play this year, and Texas will need him to continue to lead the way on offense if it wants to make the NCAA Tournament.

Texas will be halfway through its conference slate after today’s game with Oklahoma (1 p.m., ESPN2). The Sooners, who are 1-7 in SEC play and ranked No. 74 in NET, are on a seven-game losing streak. In addition, OU head coach Porter Moser only has one win over Texas in eight tries and has never defeated the Longhorns in Norman.

The Longhorns, who are 3-5 in conference games, must continue to stack wins and approach the 8-10 mark in SEC play. To get to that juncture as the halfway point of conference play approaches and the calendar turns to February, the Longhorns will need Swain to continue to play like a first-team All-SEC player. That’s exactly the type of player Miller has gotten over the past three games and throughout the conference slate.

SEC Standings

conf cpct overall opct home road neutral strk Texas A&M 6-1 0.857 16-4 0.800 12-1 3-2 1-1 W3 Arkansas 6-2 0.750 16-5 0.762 12-0 2-3 2-2 W3 Florida 6-2 0.750 15-6 0.714 9-1 3-2 3-3 W1 Vanderbilt 5-3 0.625 18-3 0.857 10-1 5-2 3-0 W2 Auburn 5-3 0.625 14-7 0.667 9-1 2-3 3-3 W4 Kentucky 5-3 0.625 14-7 0.667 11-2 2-3 1-2 L1 Alabama 4-3 0.571 14-6 0.700 7-3 3-1 4-2 W1 Tennessee 4-3 0.571 14-6 0.700 10-1 2-3 2-2 W2 Georgia 4-4 0.500 16-5 0.762 11-2 3-2 2-1 L2 Missouri 4-4 0.500 14-7 0.667 12-1 2-4 0-2 L1 Ole Miss 3-4 0.429 11-9 0.550 7-3 2-3 2-3 L2 Texas 3-5 0.375 12-9 0.571 9-3 2-4 1-2 L1 Mississippi State 3-5 0.375 11-10 0.524 7-4 3-2 1-4 W1 South Carolina 2-6 0.250 11-10 0.524 10-4 1-4 0-2 L2 LSU 1-7 0.125 13-8 0.619 9-3 1-4 3-1 L3 Oklahoma 1-7 0.125 11-10 0.524 8-3 1-5 2-2 L7

Game notes via UT

Game 22: TEXAS (12-9, 3-5 SEC) at Oklahoma (11-10, 1-7 SEC)

Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026 – 1 p.m. Central

Lloyd Noble Center (10,890) – Norman, Oklahoma

GameDay Quick Facts

TELEVISION: The game will be televised nationally by ESPN2 with Roy Philpott (play-by-play) and Jon Crispin (analyst) on the call.

RADIO: The Longhorn Radio Network broadcasts every UT game on the statewide network. Craig Way (pxp) and Eddie Oran (analyst) will call the action. Check TexasLonghorns.com for a listing of affiliates carrying the game.

SERIES: Oklahoma leads, 58-49. Last meeting: Oklahoma 76-72 (Mar. 8, 2025; Austin).

Notables

MILLER SEEKS 500TH CAREER WIN: Sean Miller enters Saturday’s contest with an on-court career record of 499-205 (.709) in 21 seasons as a collegiate head coach.

SUCCESS IN NORMAN AGAINST THE SOONERS: Texas has claimed road wins in each of its last SIX trips to Norman entering Saturday’s contest. Overall, the Longhorns have won eight of the last nine and 28 of the last 41 meetings in the series.

SWAIN ON A HEATER: Over his last three games, junior G/F Dailyn Swain has averaged 28.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.3 steals in 37.2 minutes per contest. He has converted 66.7-percent (32-48) from the floor, including 8-of-17 (.471) from three-point range, and 86.7-percent (13-15) from the free throw line in this stretch. In SEC play, Swain ranks fourth in scoring (21.6 ppg), fifth in rebounding (7.4 rpg), second in FG percentage (.604), tied for third in defensive rebounds (5.6 rpg) and tied for seventh in steals (1.8 spg).

Previous starting five and key depth for Oklahoma

G Xzayvier Brown: 16.3 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 3.3 apg

F Tae Davis: 13.0 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 2.6 apg

F Derrion Reid: 11.8 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.1 apg

G Nijel Pack: 16.0 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 3.1 apg

F Mohamed Wague: 6.8 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 1.3 apg

—

G Jeff Nwankwo: 3.5 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 0.8 apg

C Kirill Elatontsev: 5.1 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 0.7 apg

2025-26 Texas roster