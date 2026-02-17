Gameday Preview: Nic Codie has come a long way since the start of the season

Texas forward Nic Codie began the year as a starter for Sean Miller‘s team. In the first four games of the season, Codie played at least 17 minutes and even posted an eight-point, eight-rebound outing versus FDU.

When the Longhorns got on the plane to go to Maui, his minutes slipped. He exited the starting five and only saw action in some of Texas’ biggest blowouts.

Codie went from the starting lineup to a player Miller didn’t see as needing to play. In December, Miller said of Codie, “Nic Codie is a young player that we believe in. His effort level, his attitude, his daily disposition, his competitive spirit, all have to improve.”

Before the Ole Miss game on February 7, Codie’s only SEC appearance was at Tennessee. That was a contest where Miller, obviously frustrated with his rotation’s effort, gave minutes to players like Codie, Declan Duru, and walk-on Anthon McDermott as if to prove a point.

When the Rebels came to town, regular forward Lassina Traore was dealing with complications related to his knee (more on that below). Texas needed some big-man minutes from its bench and Codie provided them, even if it was a short spurt. He had five minutes of action and pulled down one rebound.

Traore missed the Missouri game, so Texas needed Codie again. He stepped up in a big way with nine points, six rebounds, and a block in 15 minutes of action. Codie was 4-for-5 from the field and 1-of-1 at the line.

Codie has come a long way, and has provided Texas with an additional option in the frontcourt behind Traore, Matas Vokietaitis, and Dailyn Swain. Miller doted on Codie for his development on and off the court on Monday.

“Nic Codie was a big reason that we were able to beat Missouri,” Miller said. “I thought he came into the game with a lot of confidence. It was great to see him catch the ball and finish the way he did on offense. I thought a number of plays that may have appeared to be simple weren’t because Missouri has really good size around the basket and they’re not an easy team to score against.

“He played off of the pick-and-roll, caught some great passes from his teammates, had a couple of offensive rebounds. I think he had six rebounds, three on offense and three on defense. Defensively, he went vertical and was where he was supposed to be. I thought he did a great job and gave us some great minutes.”

Codie even earned postgame recognition from Miller in the locker room after the win in Columbia.

“I’m both happy for Nic and also equally proud of him,” Miller said. “It’s not easy to stay ready and get ready when your time is called upon. It’s been a long stretch since he’s played in a game. Yet, I think I’ve shared with you guys that his process in terms of his every day has improved. It’s funny how that works out. When you work hard, start to work hard more often, and you’re more consistent with who you are every day, all of a sudden when that opportunity comes — an inevitably it will — you’re ready for it.”

With Traore dealing with lingering ailments, Codie’s development has been critical for Texas even if it isn’t as high profile as Swain’s scoring efforts. For Miller, it may be something that allows his team to have a deeper bench as February comes to a close and March approaches.

“Hopefully Nic can take that, build from it, and make our team better and deeper as we’re here in February now,” Miller said.

Lassina Traore out again

Texas forward Lassina Traore was listed as OUT on the SEC Student-Athlete Availability Report on Monday night. Earlier on Monday, Miller described Traore as day to day.

“Lassina is really day to day,” Miller said Monday. “He just has knee soreness from the different things that he’s gone through in the last year and a half. We just want to make sure he’s completely healthy when we put him out there to play. We’ll take a look at him here today and, like we’ve been doing, make the call that’s in his best interest and also our team’s.”

Game notes via UT

Game 26: TEXAS (16-9, 7-5 SEC) vs. LSU (14-11, 2-10 SEC)

Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026 – 8 p.m. Central

Moody Center (10,763) – Austin, Texas

GameDay Quick Facts

TELEVISION: The game will be televised nationally by SEC Network with Lowell Galindo (play-by-play) and Pat Bradley (analyst) on the call.

RADIO: The Longhorn Radio Network broadcasts every UT game on the statewide network. Craig Way (pxp) and Eddie Oran (analyst) will call the action. Check TexasLonghorns.com for a listing of affiliates carrying the game.

SERIES: LSU leads, 20-13. Last meeting: Texas 89-58 (Feb. 1, 2025; Baton Rouge).

Notables

FOUR-GAME WIN STREAK: The Longhorns have won four straight and five of their last six games entering Tuesday’s contest. In the current four-game win streak, Texas has posted a +11.8 scoring margin (81.8-70.0) and a +9.3 rebound margin (35.8-26.5).

DAILYN DELIVERS: The SEC Co-Player of the Week, junior G/F Dailyn Swain posted a game-high 25 points (9-16 FG, 3-6 threes, 4-4 FT) to go along with six boards, two assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Saturday’s win at Missouri. He has topped the 20-point mark in SIX of his first 12 SEC contests.

MATAS SEEING DOUBLE: Sophomore C Matas Vokietaitis recorded a double-double with 19 points (6-10 FG, 7-8 FT) and a game-high 10 rebounds (five offensive) and added two blocks in 25 minutes on Saturday at Missouri. He has posted four double-doubles on the season, including a pair in SEC action.

Previous starters and key depth for LSU

G Jalen Reece: 4.2 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 2.6 apg

G Pablo Tamba: 7.6 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 1.4 apg

F Marquel Sutton: 13.5 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 0.6 apg

C Michael Nwoko: 13.1 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 0.6 apg

G Rashad King: 5.6 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 1.3 apg

—

G Mazi Mosley: 1.9 ppg, 0.8 rpg, 0.3 apg

F Robert Miller III: 6.0 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 0.7 apg

G PJ Carter: 3.5 ppg, 0.8 rpg, 0.3 apg

Note: leading scorer G Max Mackinnon was not on the injury report after missing the Tennessee game. 14.5ppg, 2.6 rpg, 2.5 apg

2025-26 Texas roster