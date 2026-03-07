Gameday preview: Texas going for 10 of 11 versus Oklahoma in regular season finale

To say Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser doesn’t like burnt orange would be an understatement.

Moser is 1-8 versus Texas, including a January 31 loss to the Longhorns in Norman. Texas won 79-69 with Dailyn Swain, Jordan Pope, Matas Vokietaitis, Camden Heide, and Simeon Wilcher are scoring at least 10 points.

Oklahoma is currently 16-14 and 6-11 in the SEC. They’re on the outside looking in of the NCAA Tournament picture and likely will have to play a first-round game in Nashville in the SEC Tournament.

A win for Texas would improve the Longhorns to 19-12 and 10-8 in SEC play. It would give Texas a chance at a first-round bye in the SEC Tournament, an near necessity for winning the league’s postseason title.

For the Longhorns, they’re looking for more of the same against Oklahoma. For Moser and the Sooners, they’re hoping to make it two in a row in the Moody Center and improve their record against Texas to 1-11 over the last 12 games.

Game notes via UT

Senior Night

Saturday, March 7, 2026 – 7:30 p.m. Central

Moody Center (10,763) – Austin, Texas

GameDay Quick Facts

TELEVISION: The game will be televised nationally by SEC Network with Lowell Galindo (play-by-play) and Pat Bradley (analyst) on the call.

RADIO: The Longhorn Radio Network broadcasts every UT game on the statewide network. Craig Way (pxp) and Eddie Oran (analyst) will call the action. Check TexasLonghorns.com for a listing of affiliates carrying the game.

SERIES: Oklahoma leads, 58-50. Last meeting: Texas 79-69 (Jan. 31, 2026; Norman).

Notables

RECENT SUCCESS AGAINST OKLAHOMA: Texas has won nine of the last 10 and 29 of the last 42 meetings in the series entering Saturday’s game, including a 79-69 victory in Norman earlier this season (Jan. 31). The Horns are looking to complete a regular-season series sweep of the Sooners for the fourth time in the last five years.

SEVEN QUAD 1 WINS: The Longhorns earned their SEVENTH Quad 1 victory this season with last Saturday’s road win over Texas A&M. Texas has claimed Quad 1 victories (NET rankings thru games of March 4) against NC State (neutral), at Alabama, Vanderbilt, Georgia (home), at Oklahoma, at Missouri and at Texas A&M.

ON THE MARK: Graduate G Tramon Mark has averaged a team-best 18.7 points while converting 55.9-percent (19-34) from the floor, including a 46.2-percent (6-13) mark from three-point range, and 80-percent (12-15) from the free throw line in 29.2 minutes per contest over his last three games.

Lassina Traore OUT again

Previous starting five and key depth for Oklahoma

G Xzayvier Brown: 15.5 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 3.0 apg

F Tae Davis: 12.1 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 2.3 apg

F Derrion Reid: 11.3 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.2 apg

F Mohamed Wague: 7.1 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 1.2 apg

G Nijel Pack: 15.9 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 3.0 apg

G Dayton Forsythe: 5.8 ppg, 1.4 rpg, 1.8 apg

G Jadon Jones: 6.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 0.7 apg

