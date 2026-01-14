Gameday preview: Texas looks to earn back-to-back ranked wins and deliver Vanderbilt its first loss

It’s been almost one calendar year since Texas last notched back-to-back wins over top-25 teams. Last season the Longhorns defeated No. 22 Missouri, 61-53, in the Moody Center on Tuesday, January 21 before turning around and defeating No. 13 Texas A&M on Tramon Mark‘s last-second field goal in Austin, 70-69.

Since then, Texas is 5-6 in games versus top-25 opponents, including Saturday’s win over then-No. 13 Alabama. The Longhorns will look to improve to 6-6 in that category and notch back-to-back top-25 wins when they host the undefeated No. 10 Vanderbilt Commodores tonight at 8 p.m. in Austin. ESPN2 will televise the contest.

Vanderbilt is one of four undefeated teams remaining in college basketball in the 2025-26 season along with Miami (Ohio), Nebraska, and Arizona. The Commodores are No. 7 in points per game with 93.0 and No. 147 in points allowed per contest with 72.1. Vanderbilt is currently No. 5 in KenPom and boasts top-11 rankings in offensive and defensive rating.

Game Notes via UT

Game 17: TEXAS (10-6, 1-2 SEC) vs. #10/8 Vanderbilt (16-0, 3-0 SEC)

Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026 – 8 p.m. Central

Moody Center (10,763) – Austin, Texas

GameDay Quick Facts

TELEVISION: The game will be televised nationally by ESPN2 with Lowell Galindo (play-by-play) and King McClure (analyst) on the call.

RADIO: The Longhorn Radio Network broadcasts every UT game on the statewide network. Craig Way (pxp) and Eddie Oran (analyst) will call the action. Check TexasLonghorns.com for a listing of affiliates carrying the game.

SERIES: Tied, 5-5. Last meeting: Texas 79-72 (March 12, 2025; Nashville).

Notables

BIG ROAD WIN: Texas earned its first ranked victory in a true road game under Sean Miller with Saturday’s 92-88 win at No. 13/12 Alabama. This marked the first road win by the Longhorns against an AP Top 15 opponent since a 75-60 victory at No. 11 Oklahoma on Jan. 23, 2024.

POPE BREAKS OUT: Senior G Jordan Pope posted a game-high 28 points (8-17 FG, 6-13 threes, 6-6 FT) in 30 minutes during Saturday’s win at No. 13/12 Alabama. He tied his season highs in scoring, FG made and FT made and went 4-of-4 from the free throw line in the final 11 seconds to seal the victory.

ON THE MARK IN SEC PLAY: Graduate G Tramon Mark has averaged a team-best 19.3 ppg and 4.0 rpg in 33.7 mpg during the first three league contests. Mark has reached the 20-point plateau in two of the three SEC games while converting 47.7-percent (21-44) from the floor, including a 43.8-percent (7-16) mark from three-point range.

Previous starting five and key depth for Vanderbilt

F Jalen Washington : 10.1 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 1.0 apg

: 10.1 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 1.0 apg G Michael James: 1.4 ppg, 1.0 rpg, 0.7 apg

2025-26 Texas roster