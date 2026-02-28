Gameday Preview: Texas looks to even the season series with Texas A&M

The Texas Longhorns and the Texas A&M Aggies both have first year head coaches. Sean Miller is leading the Longhorns while Bucky McMillan is in charge of the Aggies.

Texas is looking to even the season series today at 3 p.m. on ESPN2.

A&M won the first game in the men’s basketball version of the Cotton Holdings Lone Star Showdown in January when the Aggies earned a victory in the Moody Center, 74-70. After entering halftime tied at 29, the Aggies won the second half 45-41 in a game not as close as the final score indicated.

Rashaun Agee dropped a 17-point, 11-rebound double-double. Ruben Dominguez and Rylan Griffen also had double digit scoring totals.

Texas likely needs at least one more win to make the NCAA Tournament, considering it would be the program’s ninth conference win in Southeastern Conference play. A 10th win in the SEC would likely guarantee Texas a spot in the field of 68 that wouldn’t send them to Dayton in the First Four.

Texas has not won at Reed Arena since joining the SEC. A first win in College Station as once-again conference mates with the Aggies would go a long way toward solidifying Texas’ spot in March Madness.

Lassina Traore OUT again

Game Notes via UT

Game 28: TEXAS (17-11, 8-7 SEC) at Texas A&M (19-9, 9-6 SEC)

Cotton Holdings Lone Star Showdown

Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026 – 3 p.m. Central

Reed Arena (12,989) – College Station, Texas

GameDay Quick Facts

TELEVISION: The game will be televised nationally by ESPN2 with Roy Philpott (play-by-play) and Jon Crispin (analyst) on the call.

RADIO: The Longhorn Radio Network broadcasts every UT game on the statewide network. Craig Way (pxp) and Eddie Oran (analyst) will call the action. Check TexasLonghorns.com for a listing of affiliates carrying the game.

SERIES: Texas leads, 140-88. Last meeting: Texas A&M 74-70 (Jan. 17, 2026; Austin).

Notables

RECENT SUCCESS AGAINST THE AGGIES: The Longhorns have won eight of the last 11 and 45 of the last 57 meetings between the two schools since the start of the 1989-90 season.

CLEANING THE GLASS: Texas posted a 30-29 advantage on the glass on Wednesday against No. 7/7 Florida, the top team in the SEC in rebound margin (+14.1). The Longhorns also recorded a 14-7 edge on the offensive glass against the Gators. Texas has outrebounded 24 of its first 28 opponents and has reached double figures in offensive boards in 20 of its first 28 contests.

SWAIN REACHES 1,000-POINT MARK: Junior G/F Dailyn Swain posted a team-high 21 points on Wednesday night against No. 7/7 Florida and surpassed the 1,000-point mark in his collegiate career. Swain now has recorded 1,008 career points in 91 collegiate games. In SEC play, he is averaging 20.5 ppg and has topped the 20-point mark nine times while notching four double-doubles in his first 15 league contests.

Previous starting five and key depth for Texas A&M

F Rashaun Agee: 14.1 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 2.5 apg

G Rylan Griffen: 11.0 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 2.8 apg

G Jacari Lane: 7.1 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 3.5 apg

G Marcus Hill: 11.1 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.7 apg

G Ruben Dominguez: 10.8 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 1.6 apg

—

F Zach Clemence: 7.2 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 0.9 apg

G Pop Isaacs: 9.5 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 2.3 apg

G Ali Abdou Dibba: 5.5 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 0.8 apg

2025-26 Texas roster