Gameday preview: Texas looks to extend its SEC winning streak to four at Missouri

Tramon Mark, Jordan Pope, Chendall Weaver, and Nic Codie are all scholarship players for the 2025-26 Texas Longhorns who are at least in their second year wearing burnt orange. Weaver stands alone as the only player of that group to be in his third Longhorns campaign.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for $1! Get the latest on the NCAA Transfer Portal HERE]

Yet all of those players have not accomplished something at Texas: a four-game conference game win streak.

“I feel like we have some older guys that want to finish strong,” Miller said this week. “Like I had mentioned, there was a couple of guys that won their third conference game in a row of their career for the first time ever. I think that we’re hungry and determined to be the best we can be down the stretch.”

Texas has a chance to move toward that goal later this evening against Missouri.

The Longhorns men’s basketball program last logged a three-game conference win streak in 2023 as a member of the Big 12. Texas, under interim head coach Rodney Terry, won games at Oklahoma State, versus TCU, and against Texas Tech in early 2023. Texas then logged four consecutive wins over Big 12 foes at the end of the 2023 season, defeating Kansas in the regular season finale then surging to the Big 12 Tournament title on the back of three wins in Kansas City.

For Texas to get to four in a row, and five of their last six, they’ll have to stop Missouri forward Mark Mitchell. Mitchell logged nine points, eight rebounds, and four assists versus Texas A&M in a victory over the Aggies earlier this week. Miller called Mitchell, who is averaging 17.2 points per game, a “bully” in the nicest possible way.

“He just imposes his will on the opponent: rebounding, physicality, drives, living at the free throw line,” Miller said. “Playing both the five and the four, using his quickness at the five and using his physicality at the four. He’s an excellent passer. When you try to bring help and double team, he sees the game and helps his teammates.”

Miller’s team had a break during the midweek, sitting idle as far as games go. However, Miller made it clear to his team there were areas for improvement as the Longhorns enter the final stretch of the regular season.

“There’s always problems with a team,” Miller said. “If you lose three or four in a row, the questions become has your team or an individual lost confidence? Have you lost your confidence? How do you get your confidence back? I’d rather be on the other side of that question where you’re playing well and had an opportunity to win a few in a row and the question becomes how do you avoid complacency? How do you go from three and grow into four?”

Lassina Traore listed as OUT

Traore, who missed Texas’ most recent game, was listed as OUT on the Friday night injury report.

Game notes via UT

Game 25: TEXAS (15-9, 6-5 SEC) at Missouri (17-7, 7-4 SEC)

Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026 – 7:30 p.m. Central

Mizzou Arena (15,061) – Columbia, Missouri

GameDay Quick Facts

TELEVISION: The game will be televised nationally by ESPN2 with Roy Philpott (play-by-play) and Jon Crispin (analyst) on the call.

RADIO: The Longhorn Radio Network broadcasts every UT game on the statewide network. Craig Way (pxp) and Eddie Oran (analyst) will call the action. Check TexasLonghorns.com for a listing of affiliates carrying the game.

SERIES: Tied, 13-13. Last meeting: Texas 61-53 (Jan. 21, 2025; Austin).

Notables

STACKING WINS: The Longhorns have won three straight and four of their last five games entering Saturday’s contest at Missouri. In the current three-game win streak, Texas has posted a +10.0 scoring margin (80.7-70.7) and a +9.0 rebound margin (35.7-26.7).

SWAIN DOING IT ALL: Per ESPN Research, junior G/F Dailyn Swain is one of THREE players in Major Conferences to lead his team in FIVE major statistical categories, joining Cameron Boozer (Duke) and Caleb Wilson (North Carolina). Swain leads the Longhorns in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals AND minutes.

MARK NEARS UNIQUE COMPANY: Graduate G Tramon Mark enters Saturday’s game needing just three assists to become the SECOND active NCAA Division I player to reach these career numbers: 1,800 points, 600 rebounds, 300 assists AND 150 steals. Mark has 1,828 points, 617 boards, 297 assists and 162 steals and would join Tucker DeVries (Indiana) in this unique group.

Previous starters and key depth for Missouri

F Mark Mitchell: 17.2 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 3.5 apg

F Trent Pierce: 10.2 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.2 apg

G T.O. Barrett: 8.0 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 2.7 apg

G Jayden Stone: 14.8 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 2.3 apg

F Shawn Phillips Jr.: 7.8 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 0.7 apg

—

G Anthony Robinson Jr.: 8.9 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 3.4 apg

G Jacob Crews: 10.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 0.3 apg

2025-26 Texas roster