Gameday preview: Texas looks to go 2-0 vs. Georgia in 2026

Back in January, Texas prevailed over Georgia in the Moody Center by 20 points. The Longhorns won 87-67 thanks to 26 points from Dailyn Swain and 23 points from Tramon Mark.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for just $1! Get the latest on Texas recruiting and all things Longhorns HERE]

In SEC men’s basketball, Texas battles a handful of teams twice during conference play. This year, the teams Texas plays once at home and once on the road are Texas A&M, Oklahoma, and Georgia.

The Bulldogs are the first team the Longhorns will see for the second time.

The Longhorns have been on quite the heater since defeating Georgia on January 24. Texas lost its next game out versus Auburn, then embarked on a five-game winning streak. Texas defeated teams like Oklahoma, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Missouri, and LSU.

Georgia, who was ranked at the time of its battle with Texas, has gone in the opposite direction. Mike White‘s team is 2-4 since leaving Austin, but it did just notch a quality win over Kentucky in Rupp Arena.

Whether Texas can go 2-0 versus the Bulldogs will be revealed at 2:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

Lassina Traore OUT once again

Game notes via UT

Game 27: TEXAS (17-9, 8-5 SEC) at Georgia (18-8, 6-7 SEC)

Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026 – 2:30 p.m. Central / 3:30 p.m. Eastern

Stegeman Coliseum (10,523) – Athens, Georgia

GameDay Quick Facts

TELEVISION: The game will be televised nationally by SEC Network with Rich Hollenberg (play-by-play) and Pat Bradley (analyst) on the call.

RADIO: The Longhorn Radio Network broadcasts every UT game on the statewide network. Craig Way (pxp) and Eddie Oran (analyst) will call the action. Check TexasLonghorns.com for a listing of affiliates carrying the game.

SERIES: Georgia leads, 9-6. Last meeting: Texas 87-67 (Jan. 24, 2026; Austin)

Notables

FIVE-GAME WIN STREAK: The Longhorns have won five straight and six of their last seven games entering Saturday’s contest. This marks the first time since late in the 2019-20 season that Texas has recorded five consecutive regular-season conference victories.

T-MARK LOOKS TO JOIN UNIQUE COMPANY: Graduate G Tramon Mark enters Saturday’s game needing just TWO ASSISTS to become the SECOND active NCAA Division I player to reach these career numbers: 1,800 points, 600 rebounds, 300 assists AND 150 steals. Mark has 1,854 points, 624 boards, 298 assists and 165 steals and would join Tucker DeVries (Indiana) in this select group.

MATAS SEEING DOUBLE: Sophomore C Matas Vokietaitis recorded his second-straight double-double with 17 points (6-11 FG, 5-6 FT) and 10 rebounds in 33 minutes during Tuesday’s win vs. LSU. He has posted five double-doubles on the season, including three in SEC action.

Previous starting five and key depth for Georgia

G Blue Cain: 13.9 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 2.4 apg

G Marcus Millender: 12.1 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 3.8 apg

C Somto Cyril: 9.7 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 0.4 apg

F Kanon Catchings: 10.6 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 1.4 apg

F Kareem Stagg: 4.2 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 0.6 apg

—

G Jeremiah Wilkinson: 17.2 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 2.0 apg

G Jordan Ross: 6.8 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 2.4 apg

F Dylan James: 4.6 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 0.5 apg

F Jake Wilkins: 5.5 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 0.4 apg

2025-26 Texas roster